How to Dress for a Graduation Ceremony

There are a handful of big events that we celebrate in our lives, and graduation is one of them. What is a celebration but a reason to get dressed up? Whether you’re a graduate or you’re attending a graduation to celebrate with them, you want to look good and feel good on the big day.
If you’re uncertain what to wear for a graduation ceremony, we’ll help you consider what’s going to be appropriate, comfortable, and cute at graduation.
You must consider a few things about your graduation when deciding what to wear. This way, you’ll be dressed correctly for the event, which will ensure you don’t look out of place and will feel comfortable.
You should find out in advance if the graduation will be indoors or outdoors. An indoor graduation will be temperature-controlled, so you have more freedom to wear what you like. If you tend to get cold in AC, however, be prepared. Some venues crank up the air conditioning, so you may need to bring a sweater to slip on.
Always check the weather report in advance for an outdoor graduation, but if the forecast changes that morning, be prepared to make adjustments.
If you’ll be walking on grass for the graduation ceremony, we recommend skipping the stilettos. These tend to get stuck in the soil, making it easy to trip or waste time dislodging your shoe from the lawn. Your heels can end up stained by mud and grass. Instead, stick to flats, wedges, or block heels that are less likely to pose an issue.
If the weather is going to be hot, stick to light, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen. Most graduation gowns are made of polyester, which isn’t breathable, so it can be easy to overheat. Choose something thin and light to wear underneath to keep yourself from passing out on a hot afternoon.
On the other hand, you may find that it’s chilly on the day of your graduation, so be prepared to layer tights and cardigans with your outfit to stay warm enough.
You might also find that the time of day when graduation takes place influences how you dress for it. For example, if the ceremony is early in the day, you may want to keep things easy and a little less formal. On the other hand, an evening graduation may be more formal.
Depending on the weather, of course, we recommend sticking to a dressy-casual look for a daytime graduation.
A short-sleeved or sleeveless sundress in a light color will look great in graduation photos. If you prefer pants, a romper, or a pair of tan slacks with a button-down blouse will look polished and easy. Add a cardigan or blazer if it's chilly outside or they’re blasting the AC inside.
Wedge heels elevate you and the look without being overly formal. You can keep your makeup light and fresh with some highlighter, blush, and nude lipstick. For your hair, a half-up style will look neat without interfering with your graduation cap.
For evening graduations, you can turn everything up a notch. A semi-formal or cocktail-inspired look suits the evening setting better, especially if you’re going to have a nice dinner out after the ceremony.
For some of our favorite, more formal graduation dresses, you can check out Sherri Hill’s . Pick a dress with showstopping features like sparkle details, a one-shoulder neckline, or a corset back to wow everyone once your graduation gown comes off. A solid-colored jumpsuit with a bold neckline can also be a cute option if you prefer pants.
We don’t recommend long gowns. Those tend to be too formal and can trip you up while you’re walking to receive your diploma.
Most evening graduations are held indoors, so you can wear daring heels as long as you can walk comfortably in them. Add some fun jewelry and bold lipstick to complete the look. You can also try a more formal hairstyle, like a chignon bun at the nape of your neck, peeking out under your graduation cap.
Graduation photos are one of those things we often look back on throughout our lives. The ceremony represents a big change in our lives, so choosing the right outfit helps make a statement about who we are and what we’re becoming next.
By choosing an outfit that’s comfortable and practical, you can enjoy your graduation with less stress. Just make sure you also choose one that looks good and makes you happy as well so you can look back at the photos with a smile.
