How to Dress for a Graduation Ceremony



You must consider a few things about your graduation when deciding what to wear. This way, you’ll be dressed correctly for the event, which will ensure you don’t look out of place and will feel comfortable.

Indoor graduations

You should find out in advance if the graduation will be indoors or outdoors. An indoor graduation will be temperature-controlled, so you have more freedom to wear what you like. If you tend to get cold in AC, however, be prepared. Some venues crank up the air conditioning, so you may need to bring a sweater to slip on.

Outdoor graduations

Always check the weather report in advance for an outdoor graduation, but if the forecast changes that morning, be prepared to make adjustments.

If you’ll be walking on grass for the graduation ceremony, we recommend skipping the stilettos. These tend to get stuck in the soil, making it easy to trip or waste time dislodging your shoe from the lawn. Your heels can end up stained by mud and grass. Instead, stick to flats, wedges, or block heels that are less likely to pose an issue.

If the weather is going to be hot, stick to light, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen. Most graduation gowns are made of polyester, which isn’t breathable, so it can be easy to overheat. Choose something thin and light to wear underneath to keep yourself from passing out on a hot afternoon.

On the other hand, you may find that it’s chilly on the day of your graduation, so be prepared to layer tights and cardigans with your outfit to stay warm enough.