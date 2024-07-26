Is Your Injury Case Worth Pursuing? Here’s How to Find Out

Millions of people in the U.S. experience injuries each year, from car accidents to medical malpractices to workplace mishaps. South Carolina is not behind in the numbers. The state has seen 9,000 injury and illness cases in 2022. When you get injured in an accident, the way ahead could be doubled with medical bills, lost income, and the emotional toll of recovery.

While physical recovery should be your top priority, depending on the accident's severity, you might also have to take care of the legalities. Hiring South Carolina’s best injury lawyer could be a smart choice in such scenarios. But is pursuing legal action the right move? Here’s a guide to help you decide.