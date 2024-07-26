What Is an F1b Bernedoodle?
Bernedoodles are cuddly big dogs that are a cross between the Bernese mountain dog and the poodle. They are affectionate and playful dogs that make great pets for families looking for a large hypoallergenic dog.
However, not all bernedoodles are as hypoallergenic as the poodle parent. If you're allergic to pets, you will need to carefully consider the generation of the bernedoodle you're adopting to understand whether the dog is hypoallergenic.
This article will answer the question of what F1b bernedoodles are and how these bernedoodles are different from others, and it will provide a general overview of different bernedoodle generations.
What Is a Bernedoodle?
Bernedoodles are mixes of Bernese mountain dogs and poodles. They are one of the largest doodles, making them an ideal companion for individuals and families looking for a big poodle mix.
Like other doodles, the hypoallergenic coat is the main reason people want to adopt them. However, such a coat feature isn't always a guarantee with first-generation bernedoodles, also known as F1 bernedoodles.
According to , this is due to the Bernese mountain dog parent. These dogs were favored for their ability to endure the cold climate of the Swiss Alps. Naturally, they have a fluffy undercoat that sheds heavily.
What Does F1b Mean?
Since a coat that isn't easy on allergy sufferers as the poodle parent is apparent with many first-generation bernedoodles, breeders often backcross bernedoodles back to a purebred poodle.
This gives the resulting puppies a coat that sheds much less than the first-generation bernedoodle parent. These bernedoodles are labeled as F1b, indicating they are the offspring of a first-generation bernedoodle backcrossed to a purebred poodle.
This answers what an F1b bernedoodle is, but F1 and F1b aren't the only ones. There are other generations you might want to know before adopting a bernedoodle.
Other Bernedoodle Generations
Here's a chart showing bernedoodle generations.
If the hypoallergenic coat is all you care about in a bernedoodle, note that the more poodle a bernedoodle has in their gene pool, the less dander they tend to produce. In other words, bernedoodles with one or multiple B's in their name are expected to be more hypoallergenic than others.
F1 Bernedoodle vs. F1b Bernedoodle
Despite the possibility for many, F1 and F1b bernedoodles are by far the most popular. Since having more poodles in the lineage reduces the influence of the Bernese mountain dog in the bernedoodle, most adopters choose to go with either F1 or F1b bernedoodle.
If you're planning on getting a bernedoodle, knowing the differences between F1 and F1b bernedoodles will help you adopt the right pup. Here's a quick overview of the common differences between these two different bernedoodle generations.
Coat
F1 bernedoodles can have straight, wavy, or curly coats, whereas F1b bernedoodles typically have wavy or curly coats. The more poodles influence the bloodline, the curlier the coat.
Shedding
F1b bernedoodles typically have hypoallergenic coats. Therefore, they don't shed. F1 bernedoodles may or may not shed, depending on the coat type. Like coat texture, this mainly depends on the poodle parent.
Size
F1 bernedoodles tend to be bigger as they have more Bernese mountain dogs in their genetic pool. As bernedoodles are backcrossed with a purebred poodle, there tends to be a decrease in the overall height and weight. This is due to poodles being smaller than Bernese mountain dogs.
Temperament
Both F1 and F1b bernedoodles are affectionate and playful dogs, but F1b bernedoodles tend to have higher energy than the F1 varieties. Again, like other traits, this mainly depends on the poodle parent. Since Bernese mountain dogs are much calmer, a higher percentage of poodles in the bloodline makes bernedoodles require more exercise.
Which Bernedoodle to Adopt?
We've answered what an F1b bernedoodle is and compared them with the F1 bernedoodles. For most adopters, both bernedoodles will make a great family pet.
The main consideration is allergies. If you have mild pet allergies, any bernedoodle should be fine. However, there may be a change in the characteristics of the coat as a bernedoodle grows. Due to this, an F1b or F1bb bernedoodle is a safer option for those with severe pet allergies.
Besides the coat, there are only minor differences between different bernedoodle generations. All are equally loving and playful dogs that bond strongly with their family.
