What Is an F1b Bernedoodle?

Despite the possibility for many, F1 and F1b bernedoodles are by far the most popular. Since having more poodles in the lineage reduces the influence of the Bernese mountain dog in the bernedoodle, most adopters choose to go with either F1 or F1b bernedoodle.

If you're planning on getting a bernedoodle, knowing the differences between F1 and F1b bernedoodles will help you adopt the right pup. Here's a quick overview of the common differences between these two different bernedoodle generations.

Coat

F1 bernedoodles can have straight, wavy, or curly coats, whereas F1b bernedoodles typically have wavy or curly coats. The more poodles influence the bloodline, the curlier the coat.

Shedding

F1b bernedoodles typically have hypoallergenic coats. Therefore, they don't shed. F1 bernedoodles may or may not shed, depending on the coat type. Like coat texture, this mainly depends on the poodle parent.

Size

F1 bernedoodles tend to be bigger as they have more Bernese mountain dogs in their genetic pool. As bernedoodles are backcrossed with a purebred poodle, there tends to be a decrease in the overall height and weight. This is due to poodles being smaller than Bernese mountain dogs.

Temperament

Both F1 and F1b bernedoodles are affectionate and playful dogs, but F1b bernedoodles tend to have higher energy than the F1 varieties. Again, like other traits, this mainly depends on the poodle parent. Since Bernese mountain dogs are much calmer, a higher percentage of poodles in the bloodline makes bernedoodles require more exercise.