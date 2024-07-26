74% of burglars access a home through the . The security of your front door is therefore something you shouldn’t overlook. Just what makes a front door secure? This post takes a look at some of the features that could reduce the risk of a break-in.
The most important security feature on an exterior door is the lock. Most modern homes are fitted with a sashlock - which consist of a deadbolt and a latch. These locks are very secure - but you can go one step further by installing a multi-point lock. These locks come with multiple points of locking to make a door even harder to break into, and often have to be manually locked when you leave. Of course, there are even more secure options that you can look into - including digital locks fitted to alarm systems. These are more common on commercial buildings, but can be installed on homes for unbeatable security. will be able to help you explore all of these locks.
Front doors can be manufactured from many materials including solid wood, steel and uPVC. The most secure doors however are composite doors. These are made from a mixture of materials - usually solid wood, glass-reinforced plastic and aluminium. On top of good security, these doors can offer great insulation. What is the least secure material for a front door? Usually , however tempered or laminated glass can be very strong. Always make sure glass is frosted or distorted so that burglars can’t peek into your home.
There’s no use in having a secure front door if you have a weak frame. The frame of a door should be made from solid wood or steel. Strike plates are an essential feature from keeping the lock secure. Others have metal plating all along the jamb to provide reinforcement. Frames should be replaced if they are coming away from the wall or have encountered rot or rust.
The hinges of a door can be a vulnerable point that some intruders will try to target. If you have an old front door, make sure to inspect the crews in the hinges - these should not be loose. Choose large studs or corrugated pins that travel deep into the frame for extra reinforcement. This will make the door much harder to pull off of its hinges.
A final front door security feature worth noting is . Many burglars break into properties at night when they are less likely to be seen by neighbours or passers-by. If there is no lighting above your door and little street lighting, this could make your home an attractive target - a burglar will be able to take more time to break into your front door without the risk of being seen. Consider installing a motion sensing light above your door if you don’t already have lighting installed. This will only turn on when someone is present - saving energy compared to a permanent light.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.