Majestic Retreats – 5 Ways to Make Your Honeymoon in Dubai Memorable

Dubai is one of the most visited cities in the world. This oasis in the desert offers some of the best experiences for tourists from around the world. Also, with its luxurious getaways and memorable retreats, the city is one of the most popular honeymoon destinations as well. Services like , some of the most luxurious hotels, and the finest restaurants await any newlywed couple.
If you choose Dubai as your honeymoon destination, you will not regret the decision. Although luxury has a price in this majestic city, if you can pay for it, the experience will be truly unmatched. Also, honeymoon couples on lower budgets have many great options in this magical city as well. So, read to the end to find out just how you can make your Dubai honeymoon more exciting and memorable:
Go on a 4×4 safari to explore the magical feeling of the deserts in Dubai. Exciting dune bashing and camel rides await during the day, while the calmness of the desert night with the open sky adds to the romance. An overnight desert safari with desert camping or a sunset desert safari are ideal options. Also, guided tours will make the trip more exciting and convenient.
The Arabian desert has dedicated spots for some of the best retreats. Local Arabian barbeque is on offer to get your taste buds going. So, arrange for a romantic table for two and have fun while in the desert. The time spent with your loved one will be much more memorable and romantic. Also, belly dances, desert tours, and other activities will be available as well.
A visit to Dubai is not complete without visiting the record-breaking Burj Khalifa- the tallest building in the world. Bring your romance to the clouds by heading to the 148th floor observation deck, which is certainly out of this world. The expansive views of the city, as well as the Arabian Gulf, ensure that honeymoon photographs are taken against some beautiful backdrop.
Sited at the center of the city next to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, is the largest synchronized water fountain display globally. Get enchanted by the marvelous water, light, and music show in the evening, which is cute for couples. A lot of the neon-like laser light shows go on each evening, and it is possible to extend your night with dinner at one of the neighboring restaurants.
Dubai has so much more to offer. The Miracle Garden hosts the largest number of flowers to add more romance to your pictures. Also, the Mall of Dubai offers great shopping experiences with the world’s largest underwater zoo and aquarium. This amazing city has the world’s finest theme parks as well, including Aquaventure, Ski Dubai, Wild Wadi Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai, IMG World of Adventures, and more.
Dubai has some of the best hotels and resorts for honeymoon couples. Jumeirah Royal Suite at Burj Al Arab, Atlantis The Palm, and One&Only The Palm are some of the most well-known luxury resorts in this city of plenty. Get the best of services, stay in style and comfort, and enjoy the best couple’s packages to truly treat yourself and your loved one.
Spend sweet time together with your partner and book a couple’s spa session for the two of you at a luxurious spa in Dubai. A lot of the luxurious accommodations provide spectacular spa facilities where one can enjoy massages and skin treatment, among other beauty treatments. Rest and rejuvenate both of you so that you can both go back from your honeymoon feeling good.
Going for a dinner cruise is among the most fabulous experiences for honeymoon couples in Dubai. The dhow cruise (a traditional boat) on Dubai Creek or the Dubai Marina yacht cruise are both great options. The two options essentially have common features, including breathtaking views of the skyline, mouth-watering meals, and delightful music. These are very peaceful experiences for the couple as well.
High-rise restaurants offer you the chance to dine whilst enjoying the majestic views of Dubai. Restaurants like Atmosphere in the Burj Khalifa or The Observatory located in the Marriott Harbor Hotel serve great food and present the best high-altitude views. Dine elegantly as you gaze at the beautiful lights of the city at night.
Book a hot air balloon ride at dawn to experience the ultimate magnificence of the desert. Sail over the sandy hills of gold and watch as the sun peeps over the horizon and begins to light up the day. This adventurous and inspiring view is ideal for honeymoon couples with its calming appeal.
Couples can enjoy water sports activities at the beach, as the beaches of Dubai are very clean. Riding on a jet ski, parasailing, or paddle boarding at Jumeirah Beach or Kite Beach are great options. When it comes to warm and more leisurely activities, go to the beach and comfortably spend leisure time sunbathing and swimming with your loved one.
If the regular activities are not crazy enough, how about skydiving over the famous Palm Jumeirah? Treat yourself to a skydiving adventure from 13,000 feet, overlooking the beautiful Palm, the Gulf, and the skyline of the city. This exciting trip will definitely be the climax of your honeymoon.
Honeymoon trips are some of the most exciting and romantic times for any newlywed couple. Visit Dubai this year for your honeymoon to make the trip more exciting. Desert safaris, beach retreats and resorts, some of the most luxurious restaurants, and services all combine to make your trip to this amazing city more memorable. Also, rent the right car and hire the right accommodation to enjoy the best travel experiences in Dubai.
