Top Spinal Surgery Options in Germany

Medical tourism to Germany is very popular as the level of medicine in the country is one of the highest in the world. The Internet is full of spinal surgery success stories from patients treated by German doctors. They successfully perform even the most complex surgeries, sometimes literally reassembling spines shattered by trauma, as well as successful operations to remove tumors, large hernias, and correct deformities.

Innovative spinal treatments are available in Germany. These include endoscopic surgery, in which thin instruments are inserted through the spaces between the vertebrae, as well as laser, argon plasma, or radiofrequency ablation.

Open surgery usually requires a laminectomy – the removal of the vertebral arches. During these procedures, doctors try to preserve as much bone tissue as possible. If a fragment of bone must be removed, surgeons may reattach it or use artificial materials to reconstruct the vertebrae, such as rebuilding the arches with porous titanium nitride or other materials, or performing a laminoplasty instead of a laminectomy.

Doctors also take steps to keep the spine stable. Whenever possible, surgeons avoid fusing two vertebrae together, which increases the load on the adjacent spine and increases the risk of degenerative changes and chronic pain. Instead, doctors strive to preserve mobility by using advanced spinal treatments, such as using disc prostheses during herniated disc surgery.