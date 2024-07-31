Top Spinal Surgery Options in Germany
Spine surgery is a very complex field of medicine that requires high competence, experience, and expensive equipment. The spine has a complex structure and contains important nerve structures. When performing surgery, it is important for doctors not only to provide the patient with a therapeutic result, but also to preserve the stability of the spine, its mobility, and to avoid the development of failed back surgery syndrome, chronic back pain, or neurological deficits. If you need spine surgery, you can undergo it in one of the German clinics. provides excellent treatment results for pathologies and injuries of the spine.
What interventions are performed by spinal surgeons
Specialists in spine surgery successfully treat intervertebral herniations, stenoses, spinal injuries, tumors, metastases, pathological fractures, deformities, malformations, inflammatory and other diseases. Foreign spinal care hospitals successfully perform not only primary but also repeated operations for complications of previous surgical interventions.
Why it is better to have surgery in Germany
Medical tourism to Germany is very popular as the level of medicine in the country is one of the highest in the world. The Internet is full of spinal surgery success stories from patients treated by German doctors. They successfully perform even the most complex surgeries, sometimes literally reassembling spines shattered by trauma, as well as successful operations to remove tumors, large hernias, and correct deformities.
Innovative spinal treatments are available in Germany. These include endoscopic surgery, in which thin instruments are inserted through the spaces between the vertebrae, as well as laser, argon plasma, or radiofrequency ablation.
Open surgery usually requires a laminectomy – the removal of the vertebral arches. During these procedures, doctors try to preserve as much bone tissue as possible. If a fragment of bone must be removed, surgeons may reattach it or use artificial materials to reconstruct the vertebrae, such as rebuilding the arches with porous titanium nitride or other materials, or performing a laminoplasty instead of a laminectomy.
Doctors also take steps to keep the spine stable. Whenever possible, surgeons avoid fusing two vertebrae together, which increases the load on the adjacent spine and increases the risk of degenerative changes and chronic pain. Instead, doctors strive to preserve mobility by using advanced spinal treatments, such as using disc prostheses during herniated disc surgery.
Treatment of spinal cord and spine tumors
One of the most challenging areas of spine surgery is the treatment of tumors. Even benign tumors can be difficult to remove completely without traumatizing functionally important tissues.
However, the best spine clinics in the world are successful at this task. Doctors perform surgery to remove both extramedullary and intramedullary tumors. The top German spinal clinics can be visited for the removal of meningiomas, neurinomas, astrocytomas, ependymomas, and other neoplasms.
During surgery, physicians use advanced navigation systems and, if necessary, intraoperative fluorescence diagnostics to determine the exact boundaries of the malignant tumor. To reduce the risk of complications, intraoperative monitoring systems are used: during surgery, electromyography and evoked potentials are continuously recorded to avoid damage to the spinal cord's conductive pathways. This drastically reduces the risk of neurological deficits caused by the surgery.
Although physicians strive to completely remove the tumor, in some cases complete removal means damaging important spinal cord structures. In these situations, surgeons want to avoid disabling the patient, so they perform a subtotal (almost complete) removal of the tumor and then treat the remaining tumor with radiation therapy. In most cases, this treatment is sufficient to cure the disease and prevent complications.
For safe and effective spine surgery, contact a German clinic. Germany offers minimally invasive treatment, comprehensive post-operative patient care, and quality rehabilitation. Check prices for medical services and make an appointment for treatment at convenient dates using the service. We will help you choose a clinic and organize your trip. The cost of services is reduced for you when you make an appointment through Booking Health, as there are no additional charges for foreign patients.
