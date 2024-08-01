Guess What’s Draining Your Wallet? Unlock the Secret to Smaller Electric Bills in Big Spaces!

It is time to switch to LED lighting and smart thermostats.

Kick those old-school bulbs to the curb and bring in the LEDs. They’re not only friendlier to your bill—they last an age longer than their energy-hungry ancestors. Match this move with smart thermostats that adjust themselves based on how many people are in the room and what the weather’s doing outside.

Start with the busiest zones and any areas that people use at odd hours. This way, you’re making the most impactful changes where they’ll do the most good. Plus, your employees won’t be working in the dark or sweating out their shirts—win-win!