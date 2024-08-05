The most luxurious islands in Greece

Sun-drenched landscapes and stunning blue waters have long made Greece a magnet for travellers. The sheer variety of islands, each with its unique charm, marks it as a top destination in which to make unforgettable memories. But with more than 200 islands to choose from, which should you pick?
In this article, we discuss the most luxurious destinations in Greece, where elegance meets tradition. Whether or a more bespoke experience, you’re sure to find a plethora of options below.
With its iconic whitewashed buildings and blue-domed churches, Santorini epitomises luxury. The island's unique crescent shape, formed by a volcanic eruption, provides a dramatic backdrop for some of the most exclusive accommodations in the Mediterranean.
Among its premier accommodations is the Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, an adults-only haven that blends boho-chic aesthetics with Cycladic charm. Located in Kamari, the resort features private plunge pools, a spa and a range of gourmet dining options.
Often referred to as the 'Ibiza of Greece', Mykonos has evolved from a bohemian paradise to a playground for international jet setters. The island's reputation for opulence is well-deserved, with a plethora of high-end offerings catering to every whim.
The island’s nightlife is legendary, with exclusive clubs hosting international DJs and celebrity guests. For those who enjoy a more relaxed pace, Mykonos Town contains high-end boutique shopping and art galleries, while yachts line the harbour, ready to whisk you away to secluded coves.
As the largest Greek island, Crete is home to a diverse experience that combines natural beauty, rich history and world-class amenities.
In particular, the area of Elounda has become synonymous with high-end tourism. Standout accommodation includes Domes Aulus Elounda, a 5-star property nestled in the ancient city of Elounda, with panoramic views of the Aegean Sea and the nearby .
Yet the island’s attractions extend beyond accommodation. Visitors can indulge in bespoke experiences such as private tours of and helicopter rides over the dramatic Samaria Gorge.
Corfu provides a different flavour of Greek extravagance, with its Venetian architecture and lush landscapes. The island's northeast coast is dotted with exclusive villas and resorts, often referred to as 'Kensington-on-Sea' due to its popularity with British aristocracy.
You can also charter yachts to explore the island's secluded bays or enjoy bespoke spa treatments using local olive oil and herbs. Or if you enjoy cultural immersion, you might prefer a guided tour of , a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Where you’re seeking relaxation, adventure or cultural experiences, Greece’s islands provide the perfect setting for an unforgettable holiday. Which of the islands above will you be visiting first?
