A Guide to the History of Iowa

Ever seen a corn stalk that's over 30 feet tall? That's about three stories tall.

It might sound like a fable or something out of a fairy tale book. But in 1946, Don Radda of Washington, Iowa, grew a stalk of corn that was over 30 feet tall. To this day, he still holds the world record for the tallest corn stalk ever grown.

Such is the history of Iowa, marked by interesting events and changes that have led to the present-day Hawkeye State, Iowa.

Think Iowa and visions of rolling cornfields might spring to mind. This state, fondly nicknamed the "Tall Corn State," boasts a history as rich as its soil.

Let's explore Iowa, from ancient times to the birth of the Hawkeye State—its ever-changing agricultural landscape and its role in American politics.