Ever seen a corn stalk that's over 30 feet tall? That's about three stories tall.
It might sound like a fable or something out of a fairy tale book. But in 1946, Don Radda of Washington, Iowa, grew a stalk of corn that was over 30 feet tall. To this day, he still holds the world record for the tallest corn stalk ever grown.
Such is the history of Iowa, marked by interesting events and changes that have led to the present-day Hawkeye State, Iowa.
Think Iowa and visions of rolling cornfields might spring to mind. This state, fondly nicknamed the "Tall Corn State," boasts a history as rich as its soil.
Let's explore Iowa, from ancient times to the birth of the Hawkeye State—its ever-changing agricultural landscape and its role in American politics.
It can be quite a task to try to determine how old this cornfield colossus is—Iowa's story stretches back thousands of years.
Long before Iowa became this state of over 3 million residents, it was home to various Native American tribes. The Sioux, Ho-Chunk, Sauk, Meskwaki, and Ioway tribes roamed these lands, living off the rich natural resources.
But how old is Iowa?
It's believed that the first inhabitants, the Paleo-Indians, arrived over 12,000 years ago. They lived off their hunts and left behind fascinating stone tools and other artifacts you can find at the State Historical Museum or the Fort Museum and Frontier Village.
Note:
There's still a lot to learn about this prehistoric period. Luckily, if history is your stuff, then you're going to have a good time relocating with movers like You First Moving company.
These will help get settled in comfortably and will have no problem telling you about all the museums housing more historical knowledge.
European explorers peeked into Iowa in the 1600s, kicking off Iowa's recorded history in the 17th century.
Frenchmen Louis Jolliet and Father Jacques Marquette (a Jesuit missionary) paddled down the Mississippi River in 1673, becoming the first Europeans to set eyes on what would become Iowa.
Other French explorers and fur traders followed, and they established a network of trading posts in Iowa. Thus, they transitioned from fur traders to founding fathers.
Over the next century, the land was ceded to Spain, explored for lead mining in 1788, and returned to France in 1800.
The early 19th century was a whirlwind of territorial changes in the history of Iowa.
In 1803, the United States struck a deal with France that changed everything. It did so by purchasing the vast Louisiana Territory from France, which included present-day Iowa.
The Louisiana purchase doubled the size of the young nation, making Iowa a part of the U.S. This vast new territory was ripe for exploration, but it remained Indian land, which wasn't open to settlement—and remained so until 1832 when the Black Hawk War broke out.
Later on, the conflict preceding the war arose over land disputes between the Native American tribes and the American settlers. Still, in 1832, the Black Hawk War ended, leading to the U.S. government acquiring more land from Native American tribes.
Many treaties were signed in 1832, and they marked the beginning of significant settlement in Iowa. By 1833, pioneers began to pour into the region, especially in eastern Iowa.
Iowa Territory: 1838
In 1836, Iowa was transferred to the Michigan Territory. A process that started with petitioning the Congress in December 1837 yielded results. Iowa Territory was established on June 12, 1838.
The territory organized included Minnesota, parts of North and South Dakota, and present-day Iowa. On July 4, 1838, the Iowa Territory was officially established. The territorial capital was first Burlington, then Iowa City in 1839.
Statehood: 1846
Eight years later, after the Iowa Territory was officially established, Iowa became the 29th state to join the Union on December 28, 1846. Iowa, founded as a state, marked the beginning of its journey as a full-fledged member of the Union.
Anson Call became the first Governor, and Iowa City was the state capital until it moved to Des Moines in 1857. The state's infrastructure began to expand.
Railroads crisscrossed the landscape, including the Des Moines River Valley Railroad built in 1854. The railroad would kick off Iowa's agricultural boom as it connected Iowa to the rest of the country by facilitating the movement of goods and people.
When the Civil War erupted in 1861, Iowa was quick to respond.
Despite being a young state, Iowa sent over 75,000 men to fight for the Union. Iowa's contributions were significant, including food and supplies until the end of the war in 1865.
A tale on Iowa's background would be incomplete without a look at its immense contribution to feeding the growing nation.
Post-Civil War, Iowa saw an agricultural boom. The state's rich, fertile soil made it one of the nation's leading agricultural producers. At the time, Iowa farmers were particularly known for their innovation and hard work—corn and soybeans were common staple crops.
In addition to livestock farming, Iowa's economy was agriculturally driven, generating over $46 billion in 2022. It's a legacy that continues today, as it produces 18% of the United States's corn and soybeans.
Thus, it's no surprise the state has been dubbed 'The Corn Capital of the World' since 1873.
Between 1893 and the 1930s, Iowa experienced financial depression.
A series of events, including the Grange movement, took place. The Grange movement was a farmer's alliance that popped up to fight for fairer prices and practices.
However, the early 20th century was a time of progress and innovation in the United States as a whole. Iowa was not left behind.
The state was at the forefront of the women's suffrage movement. Carrie Chapman Catt, a prominent suffragist, hailed from Iowa and played a key role in securing women's right to vote.
Moreover, the state also made strides in education and civil rights, with figures like Alexander Clark fighting for racial equality.
Note:
The University of Iowa was the first public university in the country to admit men and women on an equal basis in 1855.
In the 21st century, Iowa has grown into a bustling state with a unique mix of tradition and innovation.
Known for its first-in-the-nation caucuses, Iowa holds a special place in the American political landscape and economic relevance.
Today, the state's economy has also diversified, with tech, finance, and renewable energy joining agriculture as key industries.
Here's a rundown of some of the key dates in Iowa history timeline:
1673: Louis Jolliet and Father Jacques Marquette explore Iowa.
1803: The Louisiana Purchase includes Iowa
1832: Black Hawk War ends, and the U.S. acquires more land
1833: Settlers begin arriving in Iowa
1838: Iowa Territory was established on July 4
1846: Iowa becomes the 29th state on December 28
1861-1865: Iowa participates in the Civil War
1857: State capital moves from Iowa City to Des Moines
1919: Iowa ratifies the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote
2020: Iowa remains a key player in presidential elections with its caucuses
From stone tools to modern innovations, the history of Iowa is rich and diverse.
Each era has left its mark, shaping the state into the flourishing place it is today. The wars, civil rights activism, diversified economy, racial and gender equality campaigns, and political influence in Iowa's history prove there's more to this state than just cornfields.
To learn more about the Hawkeye State, do well to visit the State History Museum of Iowa.
