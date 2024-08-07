Physiological Impacts of Mental Health

Have you ever felt like you couldn't sleep because of something that has been bothering you emotionally? Or do your headaches become more frequent as you go through a rough patch in your life? If so, then you have felt the somatic symptoms of your deteriorating mental health.

Mental and physical health are the two aspects of your life that, when not properly cared for, can be detrimental to your well-being. A fact to remember here is that they are also codependent. Continue reading this article to learn more about why this is so and what you can do to alleviate the impact on your health.