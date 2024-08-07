Physiological Impacts of Mental Health

Have you ever felt like you couldn't sleep because of something that has been bothering you emotionally? Or do your headaches become more frequent as you go through a rough patch in your life? If so, then you have felt the somatic symptoms of your deteriorating mental health.
Mental and physical health are the two aspects of your life that, when not properly cared for, can be detrimental to your well-being. A fact to remember here is that they are also codependent. Continue reading this article to learn more about why this is so and what you can do to alleviate the impact on your health.
A number of factors link mental states to physical wellness. Perhaps the most important link lies in the lack of motivation that results from deteriorating mental health. When you are experiencing discontentment in life, like that due to , the resulting lack of energy can cause difficulty in concentrating and planning. This hinders engagement in self-care practices and may prevent progress. The bodily impacts of these manifest in numerous ways:
Chronic stress can impair your body's immune function by increasing . Persistent inflammation can lead to plaque buildup on arterial walls, increasing the risk of heart disease. In addition to that, stress increases the body's production of cortisol. This hormone can inhibit the body's anti-inflammatory response, which can lead to infections. The immune response is further hampered due to the reduced number of lymphocytes in the body, a product of long-term stress, making you susceptible to more viral diseases.
A lot of studies have linked anxiety and depression to gastrointestinal issues; this is because of the . The brain has a direct impact on the stomach and intestines. That can explain why you might feel nauseated doing something you're anxious about. Having anxiety in the long term, though, can cause more severe issues such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). If left untreated, the poor absorption of nutrients can lead to mineral deficiencies in your body, causing multiple problems, including fatigue and dehydration.
Mental disorders like depression, PTSD, schizophrenia, and BPD can lead to insomnia. According to , sleep deprivation can reduce glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity. As a result, you are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes. Additionally, a lack of sleep can lead to hypertension, causing cardiovascular problems.
Links have also been observed between sleep deprivation and . The resulting self-esteem issues may exacerbate your mental health. It becomes a recurring, disruptive cycle, only making you feel worse.
If left unattended for too long, a decline in mental health can take a heavy toll on mental health. Call your doctor and book an appointment immediately if your physical condition worsens. In the case of an emergency, like a panic attack, contact your nearest healthcare professional and get immediate treatment. For circumstances like these, offers 24/7 emergency rooms. These are ready to welcome and treat you, restoring your health. The rooms are equipped with highly trained professionals who are determined to treat patients of all ages and make you feel better.
Physical activity can improve mood and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. Exercise pumps up your endorphins, leaving a “feel good’’ effect. The feeling lingers the rest of the day, making you generally happier. Physically, it significantly decreases the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.
When you’re not in a good mental state, just the fact that you did something productive can do wonders for your mood. For times when you're too tired for physical exertion, can help reduce stress levels greatly. Sometimes, quiet is all you want to hear in your mind, and these exercises will provide you with just that.
A balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins supports overall well-being. Steering clear of caffeine, alcohol, and sugary foods can regulate mood swings and enhance fitness. It is also essential that you do not skip any meals to avoid irritability.
By prioritising nutritious foods, you can become mentally resilient to fight your battles, and it is also likely to make you feel better about your lifestyle. It might seem like a small thing, but it can be crucial during the rough days.
The stigma around mental health means that a huge proportion of those experiencing disorders do not speak up. This will undermine your mental well-being and damage your physical fitness. The best you can do here is find a trusted companion and confide in them. Remember, the ones who love you will never judge you. Conversely, if someone close to you is going through a bad time, offer them love and . This is an exceptionally difficult period to go through alone, and you should ensure that your peers do not feel that way.
Your body and mind do not function separately from one another. Damage to one will always take a toll on the other. Make sure you are not neglecting one of them in hopes of improving the other. When practising self-care, take into consideration both your mental and physical well-being. Remember, it is never too late to make a change for your betterment.
