The Ultimate Moving Checklist and To-Do Timeline

Two months before moving is the ideal time to kickstart your preparations to ensure a smooth transition. Begin by sorting and purging your belongings. Go through every room in your house and decide what to keep, donate, or discard.

This is a great opportunity to declutter and lighten your load. Next, start researching moving companies. It's crucial to get multiple estimates and check that each company is licensed and insured.

Look for reviews and ask for recommendations from friends and family to find reputable movers. Booking a moving company well in advance can secure you a better rate and ensure availability on your preferred moving date.

In addition to selecting movers, start organizing your moving essentials. Create a moving binder to keep all your notes, receipts, and documents in one place. This binder will be invaluable for tracking expenses and staying organized.

Begin collecting packing supplies like boxes, tape, and bubble wrap. While you can purchase these items, consider asking friends or local businesses for used boxes to save money. Start packing non-essential items, such as seasonal clothing, holiday decorations, and rarely used kitchenware.

Label each box clearly with its contents and destination room to make unpacking easier. Address minor repairs in your current home and start notifying utility companies about your move to ensure a seamless transition of services.