Top States People Are Fleeing

New Jersey

New Jersey continues to exhibit notable demographic trends and economic growth in 2024. The state's population, estimated at 9.32 million, is characterized by high density, with 90% of residents living in urban areas.

The demographic composition includes a significant representation of White (62.68%), Black or African American (13.27%), and Asian (9.75%) populations.

Additionally, New Jersey maintains a balanced sex ratio, with females slightly outnumbering males. The median age of residents is 40, reflecting a mature and aging population, which includes a substantial number of seniors.

Economically, New Jersey has shown positive momentum. The labor market has performed well, with preliminary data indicating an increase of 20,800 jobs in January 2024, maintaining an unemployment rate of 4.8%.

The state's private sector contributed significantly to job growth, especially in professional and business services, education and health services, and construction.

Housing market trends are also positive, with home prices rising by 11.4% year-over-year as of May 2024. This surge in real estate values is coupled with increased home sales and a slight uptick in the number of homes available for sale.