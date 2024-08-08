A Brief Guide to Retiring in Spain

Two main options are available for non-European Union individuals looking to retire in Spain, a popular decision among American and British retirees living there.

Spain Non-Lucrative Visa (Spanish Retirement Visa)

Commonly known as the retirement visa for Spain, the NLV is ideal for retirement and involves six key points:

1. To get spain retirement visa for US citizens , you need proof of steady income from passive sources like pensions, annuities, or investments is required.

- Principal applicant: Annual income over €28,800 (4 times IPREM).

- Each dependent: Annual income above €7,200 (1 time IPREM).

2. Working, whether in Spain or abroad, is not allowed.

3. Immediate family members can be included in the application.

4. Enrolling in qualifying private health insurance in Spain is mandatory, as public healthcare eligibility does not apply.

5. For the non-lucrative visa, the intention and application must be made before entering Spain and should be from the country of the applicant.

6. This visa offers a legal permanent residence, a way to receive Spanish citizenship and become an EU citizen.