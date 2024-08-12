Top 3 Hairstyle Ideas for Special Occasions

Choosing the right hairstyle could make a special occasion even more memorable. Along with adding a touch of sophistication and elegance that’s certain to impress, you’ll feel more confident throughout the day too.
Whether it’s a formal dinner, a glamorous party or a much-anticipated wedding, your hairstyle will complement your outfit and set the tone for the occasion. We’ve outlined some stunning hairstyle ideas to help you look and feel your best below.
If you prefer a polished and contemporary look, a sleek and stripped-back hairstyle could make a perfect choice for the upcoming event.
This style is characterised by smooth, straight and often long hair, typically finished with a flat iron and serum. Effortlessly sophisticated and beautifully minimalist, this style works perfectly at formal events.
Achieving a smooth, high-shine finish is no mean feat for anyone with naturally curly or waved hair, especially in humid climates. Heat-protective products are imperative, along with choosing .
Adding volume and movement to your hair, elegant curls make a versatile option for . Classic Hollywood waves are a smooth, polished style. You can achieve this look at home with a few careful steps before the event:
Prep your hair using a curl hold spray, spritzing evenly.
Section your hair from the crown to the back of your ear.
Curl from the bottom, taking a diagonal section with the curling wand pointing towards your face, below the hair.
Twist wrap hair over the curler barrel and hold for up to 8 seconds.
Repeat step 4 up to your parting, keeping the wand barrel pointing towards your face.
After repeating this technique on the back section of your hair, you’ll then need to do the other side. You can create symmetry by keeping the wand barrel pointed towards your face, so you might need to swap hands. After that, simply apply shine spray to your hairbrush and lightly brush to form soft waves.
Whether it’s a high ponytail or a sleek bun, nothing says elegance like a classic updo. These hairstyles are best suited to more formal occasions, like and gala dinners.
To create a simple French Twist at home, follow these simple steps:
Sweep all your hair across to one side. Brush to the right side if you’d like the finish look to twist towards the left, and vice versa.
Use pins at the back to hold your hair in place, keeping it pulled across to one side. This will keep the style strong all day!
Smooth it down with hairspray, keeping any flyaways at bay.
Pull hair across, keeping one hand underneath the hair and brushing across with the other. Try not to dislodge the pins.
Twist your hair up and along the back of your head, lightly grasping it along your head in the opposite direction to which you swept it. Tuck the ends into the tunnel created by the twist.
Updos like the French Twist showcase your neckline and earrings and keep your hair in one place throughout the evening. You can dine, dance, and enjoy yourself without worrying about your hairstyle losing its shape or finish!
