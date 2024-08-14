5 Easy Ways to Add Luxury to Your Home’s Exterior Space

You don’t have to wait until something chips, breaks, or rots to transform your space into a luxurious haven. This is the perfect time to design the exterior of your luxury home by personalizing it with bespoke features that reflect your unique style and personality. In this article, we explore some easy ways to exterior space.
Let your home’s playful and colorful indoor theme extend to the exterior. Your front yard should tell a story with plants and flowers that inspire you. Embrace cohesive landscaping through well-thought-out gardening that creatively blends succulents and plants to generate a cohesive look.
If you are a beginner gardener, the best starting point is to research the kind of plants, shrubberies, succulents, flowers, or cacti that can thrive in your area while helping create a clear plan for your yard. can help you with this.
You can also rely on professionals to embrace advanced gardening techniques, such as succulent coral reefs. This involves planting different succulent species to mimic the underwater coral reef.
Window boxes can go a long way in adding a cute and luxurious look to your home. You can find them in common hardware stores or simply buy them online, and they are relatively easy to install.
Once your window boxes are installed, plant in them lovely flowers to complement your home. You can also add vine plants like star jasmine and clematis that follow the wall to your window garden. This can help incorporate an extra touch of elegance and give your space a cottage feel.
Think about enhancing your well-laid landscaping with a pebbled stone walkway. Installing pebbled borders around your garden, porch, and sidewalks can give your luxury home a more finished look that screams elegance. If you like to create a cottage feel, consider elevating your landscaping with a flagstone walkway.
Always go for that can accommodate various seasons, enabling them to stand out all year round. If your home has steps that lead to the front door, spruce them up with groupings of pots or a pair of topiaries.
You can incorporate evergreens and blooming annuals into your planters or opt to plant topiary boxwoods. Simplicity with contrasting shades is key to achieving the perfect look. For instance, if your home features a white clapboard house, blue, purple, or green planters can create good contrasting shades.
A fence helps improve while enhancing its curb appeal. You can create a warm, friendly vibe with a picket fence to make your home more inviting. If you have a craftsman or bungalow-style home, a wooden fence featuring unique yet simple diagonal cuts can be an ideal choice.
However, investing in a wrought iron fence can be the right choice if you want to achieve a more stately architecture. Your fence should not be more than 32 inches in height. Working with a professional will help you identify the most suitable fencing, entry gate design, and material to match your luxury home.
Now, you know how to elevate your home’s exterior to make it look expensive and luxurious. The small details matter, and every adjustment you make to your landscaping has a direct impact on the home’s curb appeal.
