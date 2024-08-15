5 benefits of living near the coast

From financial security to supporting your health, there are many benefits of living near the coast. Here’s why you should consider the seaside if you’re moving house this year.
Spending time in nature has been shown to support our mental health, and as much as green spaces like forests. Just being close to water bodies lowers cortisol levels, relaxes brain activity and helps improve our emotional wellbeing.
Living near the coast gives you daily access to the sea, and whether you choose to swim, paddle or just sit and stare you’ll reap the mental benefits.
Being beside the seaside makes it easy for you to look after your physical wellness too, through recreational activities ranging from restful to challenging.
Try your hand at stand-up paddle boarding when the waves are gentle, or hop on a boat and sail out to private coves. Experiment with surfing in safe areas nearby where lifeguards are on the watch. Walking along the beach or climbing up the cliffs for some bracing sea air works wonders as well if you prefer spending time away from the water.
Whether or a cottage in a village on the remote Cornish coast, you can be sure of beautiful surroundings when you live by the ocean. That doesn’t mean that all English seaside scenery is made the same, however: choose between long sandy beaches, pebble-strewn bays, striking cliffs and pretty harbours.
Most coastal towns and villages in the UK have a strong sense of community due to their naturally remote location and independent cultures built on a shared heritage. Residents are typically close-knit, and pride themselves on fostering a safe and supportive dynamic which makes everyone feel welcome.
Plenty of unique events and traditions provide a way to get involved in the local community, such as fates and parades and cultural tours, but simply living in the area, eating regional delicacies and chatting with residents is all it takes to feel included.
Did you know that due to an increased demand from consumers? A sea view has always been attractive to buyers, and with demand still soaring currently coastal properties promise greater investment potential than ever.
Always consider other factors that could devalue a seaside home before making the purchase, such as living in an area with tourist seasons which dramatically affect the dynamic or being so close to the cliff edge that erosion is a worry.
