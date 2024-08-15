The main stars of the Olympic Games in Paris 2024

The Olympics in Paris turned out to be a colourful event in sporting terms, despite significant political tensions and various scandals. The history of sport has been filled with the names of great champions that will be remembered for a long time to come.
Four-time Olympic champion and bronze medalist in Paris. This 22-year-old athlete has raised high expectations over the past two years, but it is at the 2024 Olympics that he has become a superstar and the "heir to Phelps".
A well-deserved gold medal in Paris. The greatest tennis player of all time made huge sacrifices to complete his final gestalt of becoming an Olympic champion. His efforts were rewarded with a title and the rapturous enthusiasm of fans both in his native country and abroad.
Cuban wrestler Mihaín López Núñez won the gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling in the 130 kg category, becoming the first athlete in history to win five Olympic gold medals in the same sport. Following his triumph in Paris, the 41-year-old athlete announced the end of his illustrious career.
The most outstanding athlete in table tennis, Ma Lun, won his sixth Olympic gold medal in Paris. This makes him not only the most decorated Olympian in the history of the sport but also the most successful Chinese athlete at the Olympic Games.
The American athlete won her seventh Olympic gold medal in Paris. Many expected Simone to win every available medal at the 2024 Olympics, but it didn't happen. Nevertheless, given what happened to Biles at the Tokyo Olympics, the 27-year-old athlete's current achievements deserve at least some respect.
The French super heavyweight confirmed his title as the most successful athlete in Olympic judo history by winning gold in Paris in both the individual and team events. Riner is now a five-time Olympic champion, an achievement unlikely to be surpassed by any other judoka in the near future.
The 42-year-old U.S. guard became the first woman in history to win six Olympic gold medals in team sports. Taurasi has represented Team USA since 2004, when she won her first Olympic gold medal. Although Diane didn't compete in the finals in Paris, that didn't stop her from winning this record-breaking honour.
The Swedish pole vaulter was again an Olympic champion, winning gold at consecutive Games. Other notable athletes competed in athletics at the 2024 Olympics, such as American runner Sydney McLaughlin-Levron, who won her fourth title. Nevertheless, Duplantis had a stunning performance, breaking the bar at a record height of 6.25 metres.
The Belgian cyclist, who was not considered a superstar before, became a real discovery of the Olympic Games. No one had ever before managed to win a time trial and a group start at the same Olympics. Remko joined professional cycling less than six years ago, and before that, he dreamed of becoming a footballer.
