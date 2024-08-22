Basic Poker Knowledge for Powerful Poker Playing

Managing your bankroll, the money you’ve set aside solely for poker, is essential. Start by deciding how much you’re willing to risk. The stakes should be meaningful but never so much that a loss can damage your life.

Good advice for new online players would be to start with smallest stakes. This is easier to monitor and avoid getting carried away when playing online poker as you’ll find you’re more focused on the game itself rather than your opposition or whatever else is going on in the casino around you. Practice with low stakes before you go to higher stakes.

When you’re playing in cash games, you should have enough bankroll for about 20 buy-ins. Ideally, you want to buy in for the maximum, but if not, choose lower stakes games.