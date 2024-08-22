New iPhone 16 to Set a New Bar for Premium Flagship Smartphones

The iPhone 15 Pro is already a superb device that you may not even be using to its fullest. Many functions are hidden away in the incredibly light and easy-to-use smartphone. For example, you can use the Groceries function of the Reminders app to sort your grocery list by type, and you can translate text via the super-high-resolution, 48MP main camera. Plus, you can use the Info button on photos to identify flora and fauna.

Then, there's the screen that's just perfect for entertainment on the go. Not only does the iPhone 15 Pro offer the optimized way to play mobile casino games with its 6.1’’ OLED Super Retina XDR display, but you can also make deposits via your phone bill at a pay by phone casino . So, you don't need to tap into other payment apps, just hook up and use that sublime display to get to the action and stay there. With 4K being so craved by media consumers, the iPhone 15 Pro is also ideal for streaming shows and movies.

As much as Apple likes to update its software in a way that artificially outdates its older devices, the iPhone 15 Pro will remain serviceable and among the best smartphones out there for many years to come. With such a good device to hand, perhaps Apple has done too well with the iPhone 15 and maybe even discouraged the annual upgrade that it hypes. Then again, the iPhone 16 is rumored to be rather good as well.