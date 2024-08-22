New iPhone 16 to Set a New Bar for Premium Flagship Smartphones
Last year, the iPhone 15 further reaffirmed Apple as the headline act in premium smartphones. From the standard iPhone 15 model to the fully-packed, all-the-bells-and-whistles Pro version, the improvements were substantial on the iPhone 14. Next in line, of course, is the iPhone 16, but with the iPhone 15 Pro being such a strong model, some Apple adopters might be considering missing out on this year’s flagship launch.
For anyone to foot a bill of around $1,500 for the top model – iPhone 15 Pro 1TB was $1,500 – the upgrade needs to be worthwhile. At the time of writing, the release date is , and firm pricing models haven’t been released. Still, we can reliably predict an early September launch and a price of $1,600 for the very best iPhone 16 Pro. So, why pay for an upgrade just under a year after getting an iPhone 15?
Why Upgrade From the Mighty iPhone 15 Pro?
The iPhone 15 Pro is already a superb device that you may not even be using to its fullest. Many functions are hidden away in the incredibly light and easy-to-use smartphone. For example, you can use the Groceries function of the Reminders app to sort your grocery list by type, and you can translate text via the super-high-resolution, 48MP main camera. Plus, you can use the Info button on photos to identify flora and fauna.
Then, there's the screen that's just perfect for entertainment on the go. Not only does the iPhone 15 Pro offer the optimized way to play mobile casino games with its 6.1’’ OLED Super Retina XDR display, but you can also make deposits via your phone bill at a . So, you don't need to tap into other payment apps, just hook up and use that sublime display to get to the action and stay there. With 4K being so craved by media consumers, the iPhone 15 Pro is also ideal for streaming shows and movies.
As much as Apple likes to update its software in a way that artificially outdates its older devices, the iPhone 15 Pro will remain serviceable and among the best smartphones out there for many years to come. With such a good device to hand, perhaps Apple has done too well with the iPhone 15 and maybe even discouraged the annual upgrade that it hypes. Then again, the iPhone 16 is rumored to be rather good as well.
A Strong Case for the iPhone 16 Pro, in Theory
While they’re still rumors for most years, the rumors were rather accurate before Apple’s big on-stage reveal. The heavier speculations are across the board. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to have a capture button, a 6.3’’ display, generative AI in-house apps, a larger and longer-lasting battery, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and storage options of up to 2TB.
Set to come to the iPhone Pro for the first time is the famed folded optics zoom camera known as the Tetraprism. The kit includes five-times optical zoom, and it’s this new kit that’s rumored to have fuelled the increased display size, as has the desire for a larger battery. Also, originally from the Apple Watch Ultra, the whole iPhone 16 range looks poised to get the Action Button. You can program this button to function as you prefer.
Apple hit the nail on the head with the iPhone 15 Pro, but there are improvements enough that the iPhone 16 Pro offers a worthwhile upgrade on its superb predecessor.
