World's Rarest & Most Luxurious Card Decks

Playing cards have been a staple in casinos and gaming rooms for decades, being one of the sources of entertainment for many. When it comes to playing cards at home, you would probably go to a nearby store and purchase a card deck for a few pennies. This is the standard card deck used by millions. But do you know that there are some of the rarest and most luxurious card decks that are worth hundreds of dollars? Surprised to hear that?

These luxurious card decks are the ones that are crafted with the utmost precision to underline a theme, personality, and historical event.