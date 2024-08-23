World's Rarest & Most Luxurious Card Decks

Playing cards have been a staple in casinos and gaming rooms for decades, being one of the sources of entertainment for many. When it comes to playing cards at home, you would probably go to a nearby store and purchase a card deck for a few pennies. This is the standard card deck used by millions. But do you know that there are some of the rarest and most luxurious card decks that are worth hundreds of dollars? Surprised to hear that?
These luxurious card decks are the ones that are crafted with the utmost precision to underline a theme, personality, and historical event. So, in case you are someone who prefers the best, no matter whether it is top-notch card decks, the , or anything else, join us, as we will have the most luxurious card collection in the world.
The title of the most expensive card deck goes to the Luxury Deck. Valued at $143,000, the price tag may give the richest collectors pause. Hands down! It's a true masterpiece, carefully curated by the oh-so-popular Swiss jeweler and watchmaker Shawish. But what makes it so expensive?
The reason behind the sky-high price is that each card in the deck is hand-crafted with 18-karat white gold. That's not all. The real showstopper is the 17.9 carats of diamonds that pull up the allure of the cards. While the card decks are no doubt precious, the black lacquer box that holds the deck is custom-made, which is an art in itself.
The Venetian Tarot deck is the place where elegance meets luxury. When it comes to the rarest card decks, this one pops at the top of the list. Curious to know why we are calling it rare? Go to a shop, and you will see piles of standard card decks available.
However, there are only five known copies of the Venetian Tarot deck on the entire globe, making it extremely rare. What makes it so special? Every single card is a piece of art, and the entire deck resonates with Renaissance art. The auction recently sold the deck for $5,000, which makes it one of the most expensive decks in the world.
Will you spend $10,000 on a card's deck? Probably yes, if you want to buy the Blue Blood playing cards. But why is it so expensive? Well, it is a limited edition card deck carefully crafted by a brand named Shinola.
One more reason is that there are just 1,000 decks available for these cards. They carry a flavor of luxury and are inspired by the Art Deco movement. Their unique design makes them special, and each card deck is numbered and signed by the designer.
It is definitely not the most expensive one on our list. But the history behind its creation makes it worth mentioning. Back in 2014, Lotrek of Half Moon Playing Cards launched this super tempting Venexiana Gold playing card. They were the first deck of cards where each card was hot stamped in gold foil. Lotrek covered the Venexiana Gold cards with actual gold foil rather than using metallic ink.
However, there is a small story behind its creations. To get hands-on with these cards, Lotrek had to knock on the doors of tons of card manufacturers. As most quoted, it's impossible to turn such a thing into reality. Eventually, Lotrek stepped into a workshop that was able to manually apply the gold foil to the card decks. So, you must have understood that it's not a piece of cake to apply gold foils to cards, and that’s the reason there are just 212 decks of Venexiana Gold cards.
The Scarlett Tally-Ho Legacy Edition is one of the rarest and most expensive card decks, designed by the popular designer Jackson Robinson. These cards come under the umbrella of the Kings Wild Project, which is widely recognized for producing amazing collectable playing cards. Guess the price of one deck of ? It's just $650, thanks to its super limited supply of 50 decks only.
So, these were the top five rarest and most expensive card decks in the world. Each one of them carries a unique theme, portraying some form of art or legacy. So, which one are you going to buy?
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.