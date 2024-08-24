Overland Park, KS Housing Market Trends

The Overland Park housing market has maintained a competitive edge in 2024, with home values reflecting a steady upward trend.

As of mid-2024, the median home price in Overland Park is approximately $444,192, marking a 4% increase over the past year. This growth is indicative of the area's ongoing desirability and robust economic conditions.

The average home price per square foot for single-family homes stands at $199, while condos average around $190 per square foot.

Homes in Overland Park are selling swiftly, with an average of just 21 days on the market, highlighting the high demand and competitive nature of the market.

The market's dynamics are influenced by several factors, including the influx of new residents and local developments.

Notably, many buyers are relocating from major metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles, Denver, and Seattle, attracted by Overland Park's quality of life and economic opportunities.

Additionally, neighborhoods like Lionsgate and Brookridge Estates have seen significant price increases, driven by their desirable amenities and strong community appeal.

The limited inventory of available homes continues to create a seller's market, with many properties receiving multiple competing offers and selling above the list price.