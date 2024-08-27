4 ways to treat your dog like royalty

Our furry friends are often our entire world, so it’s only natural to want to spoil them as much as possible. Providing them with the royal treatment is the ultimate way to show them how much you care, but what can you do to ensure they truly are pampered to perfection?
Check out our four top tips for pandering to your pooch and treating them like the regal family member they are.
You don’t necessarily need to purchase expensive items or travel long distances to spoil your pup. Since dogs thrive on love and attention, your presence alone is usually enough.
Make time to take them out on long walks and go to a local park to let them off their lead and play fetch. Afterwards, be sure to snuggle up on the sofa for lots of cuddles.
Every royal family member requires a comfortable place to rest their eyes, meaning it’s time to get your little prince or princess . Even if they usually park themselves in your bed, giving them a space of their own ensures they have a range of options to choose from at all times.
As your canine companion starts to age, they’ll appreciate the extra cushioning. And don’t forget to purchase a bed big enough for them to lie in. It’s worth bringing them along when picking one out to make sure they love it just as much as you do.
Anyone can buy their dog some treats, but making your own is an additional level of luxury – your dog basically has their own private chef! By doing so, you can include their favourite foods and avoid anything that can upset their tummy.
Don’t feel put off by the word “gourmet.” All this means is something that your pup doesn’t normally get given. For example, you could make some (just make sure the peanut butter doesn’t contain Xylitol).
If cooking isn’t particularly your forte, you can always visit a local pet shop or dog-friendly bakery and splurge on some pre-made treats - it’s not like your dog will know the difference anyway!
Cheap toys from budget shops and supermarkets just won’t do. Not only do they often get destroyed within minutes but . Shop in speciality dog stores that only sell toys of the highest quality.
Look for items that you know your dog will enjoy the most, whether this is a light-up ball, soft-plush teddy, or an interactive ball launcher.
