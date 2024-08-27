How Can Fermented Rice Water Enhance Hair Volume and Thickness?

Trying fermented rice water for hair growth for the first time is an easy and affordable process. Follow the steps in this guide to implement fermented rice water in your haircare routine and enjoy more voluminous hair.

Step 1 - Make Fermented Rice Water

Rinse half a cup of rice to remove impurities before soaking for 30 minutes in 2-3 cups of water. After half an hour, remove the rice from the water and allow the water to sit in a warm room for 24-48 hours. You will know when the fermented rice water is ready because it will smell slightly sour.

Step 2 - Apply to Your Hair

Make sure you dilute your fermented rice water before using it on your hair because it is very potent! A 1:1 ratio is advisable. Massage the rice water into your hair strands and scalp after shampooing and allow it to sit for 10-20 minutes before rinsing.

Step 3 - Repeat Regularly

You can repeat this process 2-3 times per week to improve your hair’s volume and overall health. Over time, you can adjust the potency of your mixture to suit your hair type.