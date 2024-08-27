How to Create the Ultimate Pest-Free Luxury Garden

A luxury garden has to look good on a micro level, not just from a distance. Unfortunately, that means facing up to the prevalence of pests that will flummox your best-laid planting plans if left unchecked.

While you can go for an all-out chemical assault on critters, it’s far better to go the natural path to protecting green spaces from infestation. Here are a few steps to follow so you’ve got the best of luxury and sustainability.