Why are users leaving popular dating apps and choosing cam chats?

When we talk about online dating, we usually mean traditional dating sites and apps. That's absolutely normal, because such platforms have become an integral part of the lives of millions of people around the world. But at the same time, there are a lot of people who are dissatisfied by using these services, and remove the apps from their smartphones so as not to waste time on them.
Why is this happening? And why are more and more people choosing webcam chat instead of traditional dating services?
These are the questions we will try to answer in today's article. We hope you find it interesting and helpful!
There could actually be a number of reasons, but here are the most significant:
Dating apps can be too tiring. If you’re really in the mood for serious dating, you need to be prepared for the fact that you’ll have to put a lot of effort into the search. Filling out a profile, regularly updating information about yourself, uploading new photos, passing personality tests, swiping and likes — this is sometimes very tiring and at the same time it can be seriously addictive.
Online dating takes too much time. There are hundreds of thousands of users of dating services around the world who spend several hours on these sites every day instead of living real lives. This can be very time-consuming. These people often no longer believe in successful dating, but continue to stubbornly sit on the application hour after hour.
Traditional online dating can sometimes be unsafe. Unfortunately, this is true. There are too many scammers on classic apps and dating sites who take advantage of the gullibility of users, gain their trust, and then swindle money or personal data for their own selfish purposes. This is important to remember!
Plus, it's worth mentioning that on popular dating apps, the ratio of men to women is usually very unequal. In some cases, this ratio is 1:7. That is, for one girl there are about seven male users. As a result, girls get too many responses, get tired of them and delete the app. And men simply do not see any chance of a successful acquaintance because of the small number of girls and great competition for them. Accordingly, they also end up deleting the app in order not to be even more disappointed in web dating.
Webcam chat describes a website or application where you can meet and chat with people via video call in real time. This format has several important advantages:
It speeds up and simplifies communication between people. You don’t spend hour after hour on slow and not always fruitful text messaging.
It allows you to get to know a person much better in a much shorter time. After all, you can see them, hear their voice, and evaluate their appearance and manner of communication. Just like in real life, only online!
It opens more chances for a promising meeting. Although there are sometimes more men than girls in cam chat, the ratio is usually not as significant as on dating sites and apps.
Your main task is to find the live cam chat that will best suit your personal aims and preferences. With so many options out there today, we want to give you some good advice. Check out the following random webcam chats:
Mambo — a pretty popular cam chat service where you can search for people by gender and location, view the accounts of other users, interact with them and, of course, communicate via video or text — whatever you prefer. A good choice if you are looking for a convenient video chat on your smartphone.
CooMeet — a wonderful with an error-free gender filter, high video and audio quality, a built-in message translator, convenient iOS and Android apps, excellent moderation, and even its own affiliate program.
Chatspin — quite a classic camchat, which however has one distinctive feature — built-in AI masks for videos that hide your face from other users during a call (activated at your discretion). This is convenient for those who do not want to reveal their appearance at the first meeting and appreciate confidentiality.
Joi — a convenient webcam chat for smartphones where you can chat with new people by text or video call, use search filters, and view other members' accounts and photos to get a first impression of them.
Be sure to try these cam chats if you like this format or if you plan to try it for the first time. It is quite possible that in the future you’ll not want to return to the traditional dating format.
We can’t say that today camchat is the best and only correct online dating format. In fact, the best solution for success in web dating is to use different formats and not be limited to one.
Choose and explore several video chats and classic dating services, and don't forget about the opportunities to meet in social networks, messengers, on themed forums, and so on. Opportunities are really there, waiting for you.
Combine different formats of online dating, don't get hung up on one thing, expand your circle of acquaintances, don't impose rigid limits on yourself, and just enjoy the process of searching. Sooner or later you’ll definitely meet the person you’ll want to link fates with. No one can tell you where and when it will happen, so you need to act!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.