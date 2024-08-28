Add a Little Luxury to Your Next Road Trip

Road trips don’t have to mean slumming it, you know? It is totally possible to add a touch of sophistication to your road-based travels, and below you will find some simple ways to do just that because we all deserve more luxury in our lives, right?
There's nothing very luxurious about squeezing into a tiny car and having very little room to move around or do anything other than count license plates as you ride along, right? So, why not upgrade your road trip with a luxury camper trailer (here’s a great guide to )? Sleek, modern and equipped with some of the creature comforts you have come to expect in life, these are a great way to add some opulence to your trip, allowing you to lounge under the stars with a glass of champagne in one hand and gourmet s’mores in the other—all without sacrificing your connection to the great outdoors.
If your vehicle is not exactly the best, then why not rent a Bentley or a BMW for the duration of your road trip? Sure, it will cost you a lot more than using your own car, but if you want to and comfort, and you deserve to do so, then splashing out makes sense because it will undoubtedly be the best road trip you ever take.
Oh, and while you’re at it, why not hire a chauffeur too, after all,t here is nothing more luxurious than being driven from place to place by someone else while you kick back,, relax with a glass of champers, and enjoy the view.
Leave the greasy fast food for the amateurs. Elevate your roadside dining with a gourmet picnic basket filled with artisanal cheeses, freshly baked bread, charcuterie, and perhaps some caviar for a decadent touch. Don’t forget a portable, stylish cooler filled with vintage wine or craft cocktails. Select a scenic stop along your route, spread out a chic blanket, and enjoy a picturesque feast that will be a feast for your taste buds as well as your Instagram followers.
Who says you can’t be comfortable and glamorous at the same time? Ditch the old sweats and upgrade to luxury loungewear for your road trip. High-quality fabrics like silk or cashmere can elevate your travel attire, making you feel like you're first class—even while navigating the middle of nowhere. Plus, stylish loungewear transitions perfectly from a cozy ride to a chic ensemble for exploring your destination.
Take the time to add some luxurious accessories to your travel space, whether that’s a high-end travel pillow,, or plush throws for those chilly nights. These small touches not only enhance your comfort but also add an element of luxe to your travels. And don’t forget a signature scent for your space—whether it’s a sophisticated air freshener or a luxury car diffuser, a great scent can transport your senses while you traverse miles.
After a long day of driving, why not book a spa session at one of your stops? Research spas along your route and schedule a massage or a facial to rejuvenate and refresh. It’s the perfect way to unwind and add an extra layer of relaxation to your luxury road trip experience.
Here’s to hitting the road in style and comfort!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.