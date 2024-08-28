Be Your Own Guide: Your Free Walking Tour of Barcelona

When we think of Spain, we imagine crispy patatas bravas, long sandy beaches and historic orange-washed buildings with dark blue shutters.

When we think of Barcelona, we picture this and so much more. Think of otherworldly cathedrals, avant-garde architecture, and Instagrammable Catalan culture spots.

As a unique hotspot in Spain, Barcelona is frequented by more than 10 million people a year, making it one of the busiest cities to visit in the country.

Whether you’re an Iberico ham lover, a Gothic architecture fan or a Gaudi admirer, Barcelona has it all. With the perfect balance between modernity and traditionality, this city looks different down every street.

It’s therefore no wonder tourists feel that they need a week to discover every beauty spot.

However, for those of you on a fleeting visit to the city, have no fear. We’ve put together a free walking tour guide to Barcelona’s unmissable attractions that will help you discover the hidden gems of the city in just one day.