Be Your Own Guide: Your Free Walking Tour of Barcelona

When we think of Spain, we imagine crispy patatas bravas, long sandy beaches and historic orange-washed buildings with dark blue shutters.
When we think of Barcelona, we picture this and so much more. Think of otherworldly cathedrals, avant-garde architecture, and Instagrammable Catalan culture spots.
As a unique hotspot in Spain, Barcelona is frequented by more than 10 million people a year, making it one of the busiest cities to visit in the country.
Whether you’re an Iberico ham lover, a Gothic architecture fan or a Gaudi admirer, Barcelona has it all. With the perfect balance between modernity and traditionality, this city looks different down every street.
It’s therefore no wonder tourists feel that they need a week to discover every beauty spot.
However, for those of you on a fleeting visit to the city, have no fear. We’ve put together a free walking tour guide to Barcelona’s unmissable attractions that will help you discover the hidden gems of the city in just one day.
Before you embark on a jam-packed , there are a few things to consider: the weather, rest points, water and a map/GPS.
Here are some of the items to bring with you for a seamless self-guided walk around the city:
Portable WIFI/4G: Barcelona is big and beautiful, but also extremely easy to get lost in. Ensure that you’re carrying a device with a portable internet connection, just in case you need to consult Google Maps.
Comfortable Footwear: This tour contains over 4 hours of walking. Don’t rip your feet up before you reach the first sight.
Camera: To capture the beauty of the city, from Gaudi architecture to stunning garden landscapes, bring a camera or a smartphone.
Water: Since Barcelona's summer temperatures can exceed 35°C (degree Celsius), it’s important to stay hydrated in the sun.
Snacks: Finally, remember to pack a few snacks. If you’re exploring Barcelona on a budget, snack bars and packed fruit are lunchtime lifesavers.
Now that you’re packed and ready to go, should we start the tour?
For this walking tour, ensure that you book tickets in advance to visit the La Sagrada Familia and Museo de Xocolate.
Without further ado, let’s jump to our first location on the map, The Gothic Quarter.
Your first stop and starting location for the tour is Barcelona’s famous Gothic Quarter. Dating back over 2,000 years, the oldest part of the Spanish city is filled with narrow streets, gothic cathedrals and local Tapas bars.
As a brilliant location to wander through and get lost in, spend some time in King’s Square and don’t forget to walk under the Pont del Bisbe.
Finish up your Gothic Quarter journey at Plaça de Sant Miquel for an easy walk to our next stop.
Next up we have Parc de la Ciutadella. Just a 13-minute walk from the top end of the Gothic Quarter, this stunning park is a brilliant rest spot on the first leg of the tour.
Designed by Gaudi, Barcelona’s figurehead designer, the park’s is a relaxing waterfall feature that offers a moment of peace and relaxation on a busy day.
Just a few steps away from the park, you’ll find our first fun addition to the tour, especially if you’re a sweet tooth.
You can take or leave the Museo de Xocolate, depending on whether you’re a chocolate fan, but if you’re looking for a family-friendly stop, this chocolate museum is absolutely worth an hour.
As an innovative museum celebrating chocolate throughout the ages, you can learn how it is made and the diverse set of cultures that have shaped its popularity across the world.
Did we mention that the building is also full of chocolate to try and exciting elements to interact with?
Tickets start at just £5.99, and under 7s go free, so it’s a brilliant attraction to add to the schedule if you’re on a budget.
Just five minutes away from Museo de Xocolate is the . Don’t worry—we’re not transporting you to Paris. Barcelona has its very own whimsical Arch that is well worth viewing
Built by architect Josep Vilaseca i Casanovas in 1888 as an access gate for the Barcelona World Fair, the intricately designed structure remains a memorial today.
Sporting a Moorish design and some impressive mini turrets, this Instagrammable spot is also surrounded by memorials created by all 49 Spanish provinces, which are all unique to those who participated in the 1888 World Fair.
The most famous stop on this tour, the La Sagrada Familia (Church of the Holy Family), is just a 25-minute walk from the Arc de Triumf.
If you’re looking for a true taste of Gaudi’s talents, look no further. This intricately designed church is one of the most impressive pieces of architecture we’ve ever seen. Just wait until you step inside.
To this day, work continues on the Church to further encapsulate Gaudi’s complicated vision. Experts have revealed that the building is slated for completion by 2028.
This said, the UNESCO World Heritage Site is still open for visitors. Our advice is to book a guided tour for the best experience inside and outside the church. Here, you can learn about the heritage of the building, Gaudi himself and the significance of the iconic Nativity towers above.
Tickets range between £30-£50 depending on whether you choose to simply enter the church or embark on a guided tour.
As we leave the La Sagrada Familia, it’s time to head north of Barcelona to the La Gracia Neighborhood.
This is the place to be for creatives, leafy plaza lovers and those looking to do a little holiday shopping. Resembling a charming village in the South of France with a modern twist, you’re likely to find vegan coffee shops, independent boutiques and stunning murals to take pictures of.
Better still, if you’re in the city during August, check out the neighbourhood’s famous festival, Festa Major de Gracia. The streets are lined with colourful flowers, lights, and balloons as locals battle it out to win the best-decorated street.
We’ve reached the very top of the city, so now it’s time to head back. Just 15 minutes away from the la Garcia Neighborhood is another unmissable Gaudi landmark.
Casa Milà, also known as La Pedrera, is a brilliant ode to modern architecture. This wiggly building was built in 1910, so it’s no surprise that locals were not amused at first glance.
What was nicknamed La Pedrera, or ‘Quarry House,’ is now a famous landmark in the city. If you have time, head up to the rooftop; the view is worth the queue.
Last but not least, it’s time to head somewhere for a well-deserved snack.
Our last stop on the tour, , takes you back into the city centre for an evening of tapas, flamenco and bar hopping.
But first, you must try La Boqueria’s busy but brilliant food market, positioned along the Las Ramblas, one of the city's main pedestrian streets. Packed full of traditional Catalan Paella, sensational seafood, and budget-friendly tapas, this is a brilliant end destination for a Spanish feast of champions!
While this Barcelona free walking tour may be over, there are still plenty of other hidden gems to discover all over the city.
This Spanish holiday destination is packed full of life, colour, and innovation while still maintaining its traditional gothic charm.
Whether you’re there for a day or a week, Barcelona will certainly not disappoint.
