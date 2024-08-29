6 Ways to Manage Chronic Pain

More than 100 million Americans grapple with persistent pain. Enduring constant pain not only triggers irritability and frustration but also harms physical and mental well-being, driving many towards painkillers for relief.

Neglecting chronic pain can result in depression, anxiety, sleep disturbances, changes in appetite, and an elevated stroke risk. Prescription drugs are a common treatment, but they may not suit individuals in recovery.

Fortunately, those in recovery facing chronic pain have access to holistic therapies that can ease symptoms without jeopardizing sobriety. For a natural approach to healing, consider these healthy alternatives: