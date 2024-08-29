Popular Holiday States in the US

So, you've decided to take a trip across the Atlantic for the holiday of a lifetime in the United States. But having made this decision, you're still left with plenty to choose from. The US, after all, is an extremely large and diverse country. The tourist experience in one state might be vastly different from the one on offer in another.
Let's take a look at several of the most popular states for travellers from the UK, and assess their appeal.
California is arguably the best-known state outside of the United States. There, you'll find major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, complete with amazing landmarks and attractions like Disneyland and the Golden Gate Bridge. Upstate, there are also amazing outdoor locations, like Yosemite National Park.
You can also use California as a staging ground for a trip elsewhere in the country. from California will allow you to seamlessly transition your west-coast adventure into a midwestern one.
Most Americans will consider Florida to be a vacation state. It's also a favoured retirement location. There's plenty of sunshine here, along with a varied assortment of theme parks, water parks, and beaches. As well as taking advantage of the seafront nightlife in Miami, you might enjoy a trip to the Everglades, where you can spot an alligator from atop a motorboat.
If California is the most famous state in the country, then New York is almost certainly the most famous single city. Most tourists will be able to spend weeks in the city . There are major landmarks like Times Square and Central Park, as well as Broadway – where you'll be able to catch a musical production.
During your stay, however, you might also venture outside the city, to amazing places like the Hudson valley, where you can see the famous river building on its way toward Manhattan.
As a tourist destination, Texas is getting more and more popular. There are large rural stretches, where you'll be able to get a glimpse into country living, as well as major cities like Austin, Houston and Dallas. The state is perhaps best known for its amazing cuisine, music, and sprawling desert landscapes. Most notable of these is the Chihuahuan Desert, which stradles the border with Mexico, and with other states like New Mexico.
As well as this, Texas is home to lush forests, making it great for those who'd like to enjoy an outdoor hiking trip. are all worth checking out!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.