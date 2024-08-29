Which Entertainment Offerings Have the Best Sense of a Luxury Lifestyle?

HBO has produced some terrific shows over the years, with the White Lotus widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. Indeed, according to an article in Variety , the offering from Mike White was the best television show of 2022. There have been 13 episodes of the black comedy drama over two seasons, and viewers have been taken to two distinct locations.

The series works as an anthology, with different characters in each and only a couple of crossovers. It always takes place in a branch of the fictional White Lotus hotel chain, with the next offering set for Thailand. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second was in Sicily. The production team used the Four Seasons hotels for filming in these locations, and viewers got a sense of what it was like to holiday in these stunning locations. It was also interesting to see how the rich characters spent their time, from arguing about room upgrades to dining on expensive meals.