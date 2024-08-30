A Guide to Protecting Your Privacy on the Internet

What did we do before the Internet? That’s a question a lot of people ask themselves. Being online is basically the same as having a morning coffee every day. It’s like a drug we can’t and don’t want to escape. When you wake up in the morning, you immediately grab your phone to check what’s going on on social media. And it keeps repeating during the day.

The internet has influenced our lives in many ways. Even if you want to go offline for some period, those around you can lure you back in. A friend might mention something interesting happening on Facebook. Or, your cousin might tell you to check the newest Instagram reel or TikTok they’ve sent you.

Being online has its perks, sure, but it can also cause you a lot of trouble. Online exposure leads to a bunch of cyber risks you may not be prepared for. But you can and you should. So, what can you do to protect your online privacy?