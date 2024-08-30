A Guide to Protecting Your Privacy on the Internet

What did we do before the Internet? That’s a question a lot of people ask themselves. Being online is basically the same as having a morning coffee every day. It’s like a drug we can’t and don’t want to escape. When you wake up in the morning, you immediately grab your phone to check what’s going on on social media. And it keeps repeating during the day.
The internet has influenced our lives in many ways. Even if you want to go offline for some period, those around you can lure you back in. A friend might mention something interesting happening on Facebook. Or, your cousin might tell you to check the newest Instagram reel or TikTok they’ve sent you.
Being online has its perks, sure, but it can also cause you a lot of trouble. Online exposure leads to a bunch of cyber risks you may not be prepared for. But you can and you should. So, what can you do to protect your online privacy?
The National Privacy Test (NPT) 2024, which checks how much Canadians know and practice internet safety and privacy, found some worrying points. The test results show that a big part of the population is still not doing enough to protect themselves online.
For starters, not many Canadians use advanced security tools. They know that cyber threats exist but don’t do much about them. Many test participants think basic measures like antivirus software and strong passwords are enough to keep their online activities safe. While these steps are definitely reasonable, they’re not enough against more advanced attacks.
According to the test results, many Canadians also lack knowledge of how to protect their online privacy. They don't quite understand things like data encryption, safe browsing, and the dangers of public Wi-Fi. So, it’s clear that they need to do something about it. But where to start?
You have nothing to worry about when it comes to improving your online privacy. It’s not complicated. On the contrary, it’s simple and easy. All you need are certain strategic tools, and you’re set. Here are the absolute necessities:
A , which in turn keeps hackers and third parties away from your online activities. With a VPN behind your back, you can use Wi-Fi without worrying about the privacy and security of your data. It’s great for keeping sensitive information like banking details, passwords, and personal messages safe.
VPNs allow you to change your virtual location, giving you access to content that may be restricted in your region. This is amazing for streaming services, news websites, and other platforms that have restrictions based on location and could also leak your personal data.
Ad blockers do more than just get rid of annoying ads. They also make your online experience safer. Ads often include tracking pixels that record your online activities. The worst-case scenario is that they’ll have a code that might install malware on your device. Using an means you’ll get a cleaner, faster browsing experience. It can also reduce the risk of falling victim to hidden cyber threats.
Ad blockers and VPNs help you protect your privacy by stopping advertising and trackers from collecting information about what you do online. You won't see as many targeted ads, and your online activity will stay private.
Did you know that using two-factor authentication (2FA) to strengthen your account security is like putting extra armor around it? Even if someone were to get their hands on your password, they would still be unable to access your accounts without a second form of verification. This simple step goes a long way.
While public Wi-Fi networks can come in handy when you need to access the Internet fast, they’re also a haven for hackers. So, you need to be careful about using them. If you have to , don't log into private accounts or do financial activity. The last thing you need is bad actors accessing your data. To prevent unauthorized access to your device and information, always connect using a VPN.
