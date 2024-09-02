Moving to Bartlett, IL: Things To Know

Moving to a new place is an adventure filled with excitement, possibilities, and, let's be honest, a fair share of anxiety.
If you're considering moving to Bartlett, IL, you're likely weighing your options, thinking about what life will be like in this suburban village just outside of Chicago. While Bartlett might not have the big-city hustle and bustle, it offers a unique charm and a sense of community that's hard to beat.
Here you’ll explore what makes Bartlett an appealing place to call home and what you should know before making the move. Whether you're a young professional, a growing family, or someone looking to retire in a peaceful setting, Bartlett has something to offer everyone.
Bartlett, located about 35 miles northwest of downtown Chicago, is a village that perfectly balances the charm of small-town living with the convenience of being close to a major city. Established in 1891, Bartlett has grown steadily over the years while maintaining its friendly, welcoming atmosphere.
With a population of around 41,000, it's big enough to have all the amenities you need but small enough to offer a close-knit community feel. As you stroll through the streets of Bartlett, you’ll notice a blend of historic charm and modern development, with well-preserved buildings that tell the story of the village’s rich history.
Bartlett's growth has been carefully managed to ensure that it retains its unique character. The village is known for its well-planned neighborhoods, each offering a variety of housing options to suit different lifestyles and budgets.
From charming single-family homes to modern townhouses and apartments, there's something for everyone here. If you appreciate the aesthetics of suburban landscapes, Bartlett's tree-lined streets and meticulously maintained public spaces will surely impress you.
One of the first things you'll notice when moving to Bartlett, IL is the strong sense of community. Bartlett is the kind of place where neighbors know each other by name, and it's not uncommon to see friendly faces at local events, farmer's markets, and school functions.
The village is home to a diverse population, which is reflected in the variety of cultural and community events throughout the year. From holiday parades to summer concerts in the park, there’s always something happening that brings residents together.
If you’re looking for a place where you can put down roots, Bartlett might just be it. The village’s many parks, family-friendly activities, and well-maintained public spaces make it a great place to raise children.
Plus, the local schools are highly rated, which is always a major consideration for families. You’ll find that Bartlett’s residents take pride in their community, and this is evident in the way people take care of their homes, participate in local initiatives, and support each other.
Speaking of schools, Bartlett is served by several highly regarded school districts, including School District U-46 and School District 301. Bartlett High School, for instance, is known for its strong academic programs and extracurricular activities.
There are also several private and parochial schools in the area, providing plenty of options for parents. Whether you have young children just starting their educational journey or teenagers preparing for college, Bartlett’s schools are well-equipped to support their growth and development.
If you're a parent or planning to become one, knowing that your children will receive a good education is a top priority. The schools here not only focus on academic achievement but also emphasize character-building and community involvement.
This well-rounded approach helps ensure that students are prepared for whatever the future holds. In addition to strong academics, Bartlett schools offer a wide range of extracurricular activities, from sports teams to arts programs, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to explore their interests and talents.
The cost of living in Bartlett, IL, is notably higher than both the state and national averages. Specifically, the cost of living is 26% higher than the Illinois average and 21% higher than the national average.
Housing is the most significant factor contributing to these elevated costs, with prices being 62% above the national average. For instance, the median home price in Bartlett is around $383,920, and the median rent is approximately $1,918 per month, reflecting the area's relatively high cost of living.
In addition to housing, everyday expenses like groceries, transportation, and utilities also tend to be more expensive in Bartlett compared to other regions. For example, goods and services in Bartlett cost about 17-48% more than the national average, depending on the item.
However, the higher living costs are often offset by the village’s strong local economy and higher median household income, which stands at $126,555 per year. This income level makes it more manageable for residents to afford the elevated costs associated with living in Bartlett.
Bartlett's proximity to Chicago makes it an excellent place for those who want to live in a suburban area while working in the city. The commute to downtown Chicago is manageable, with Metra’s Milwaukee District West Line providing convenient access.
However, if you prefer to work closer to home, Bartlett and the surrounding areas offer a variety of employment opportunities, especially in education, healthcare, retail, and local government. The village is also home to several business parks and commercial centers, providing jobs in various industries.
Bartlett also has a growing small business community. Whether you’re an entrepreneur looking to start your own business or someone who enjoys supporting local enterprises, you’ll find that Bartlett is a supportive environment for both.
The village’s Chamber of Commerce is active in promoting local businesses and offers resources for business owners, including networking events, workshops, and marketing support.
For those in healthcare or education, Bartlett offers several opportunities to work within the community. The local schools and healthcare facilities are some of the largest employers in the area, providing stable jobs with room for growth.
Additionally, Bartlett’s location near major highways makes it easy to commute to nearby cities and suburbs, where even more job opportunities can be found.
If you're worried about finding things to do after moving to Bartlett, IL, you can put those fears to rest. Despite its small size, Bartlett offers a range of recreational activities for all ages. The Bartlett Park District is a hub of activity, offering everything from sports leagues and fitness classes to arts and crafts programs.
Whether you’re looking to stay active, meet new people, or simply relax in a beautiful setting, Bartlett’s parks and recreational facilities have something for everyone.
Nature lovers will appreciate the abundance of parks and natural areas. The James "Pate" Philip State Park, for example, offers over 3,400 acres of pristine natural beauty, perfect for hiking, bird watching, and picnicking.
Bartlett also has several golf courses, including the Bartlett Hills Golf Club, which is a favorite among locals. These green spaces provide a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life, allowing residents to connect with nature and enjoy the outdoors.
For those who enjoy shopping and dining, Bartlett has a charming downtown area filled with local shops, restaurants, and cafes.
Whether you’re in the mood for a casual meal or a more upscale dining experience, you’ll find plenty of options to satisfy your cravings. The local businesses in Bartlett are known for their friendly service and quality products, making shopping and dining here a pleasant experience.
Bartlett also hosts a variety of community events throughout the year. From seasonal festivals to outdoor concerts and holiday celebrations, there’s always something happening that brings the community together. These events are a great way to meet your neighbors, celebrate local culture, and create lasting memories.
One of the factors that make moving to Bartlett, IL appealing is its accessibility. While Bartlett offers the tranquility of suburban life, it’s well-connected to Chicago and other nearby cities.
The Metra commuter rail provides a direct link to downtown Chicago, making it an ideal option for those who work in the city but prefer to live in a quieter area. The convenience of having reliable public transportation is a major perk for commuters, as it allows them to avoid the stress of driving in heavy traffic.
For drivers, Bartlett is conveniently located near several major highways, including I-90 and I-355. This makes commuting by car relatively easy, whether you're heading into the city or exploring other parts of Illinois.
Public transportation within Bartlett is also available, with local bus services that connect residents to nearby suburbs. The village’s transportation infrastructure is well-maintained, ensuring that roads are in good condition and traffic flows smoothly.
For those who prefer a more active mode of transportation, Bartlett is also a bike-friendly community. The village has several bike paths and trails, making it easy to get around on two wheels. Whether you’re biking to work, running errands, or just enjoying a leisurely ride, Bartlett’s bike paths offer a safe and scenic option for getting around.
When considering moving to Bartlett, IL, safety is often a top concern, and the good news is that Bartlett stands out as a particularly safe community. The village's crime rate is significantly lower than the national average, making it one of the safest places to live not just in Illinois but in the entire United States.
According to recent data, Bartlett's total crime rate is approximately 1.17 per 1,000 residents, which places it in the 91st percentile for safety—meaning it is safer than 91% of cities in the U.S. This low crime rate is further broken down into a violent crime rate of just 0.17 per 1,000 residents, which is exceptionally low compared to both state and national averages.
Property crimes in Bartlett are also notably lower than the national average. Residents have a 1 in 71 chance of being a victim of any crime, with property crime, such as theft and burglary, being the most common offenses.
However, even these incidents occur at much lower rates than in many other cities of similar size. The community's proactive approach to safety, along with strong local law enforcement, contributes to Bartlett’s reputation as a secure and welcoming place to live.
Access to quality healthcare is another important factor when relocating. Fortunately, Bartlett is home to several top-notch medical facilities. There are numerous clinics and healthcare providers within the village, and residents have easy access to nearby hospitals in Elgin, Schaumburg, and other neighboring areas. Whether you need routine care or specialized services, you'll find that Bartlett’s healthcare infrastructure is more than capable of meeting your needs.
In addition to traditional healthcare services, Bartlett also offers a variety of wellness programs and alternative medicine options. From yoga studios to nutrition counseling, residents have access to resources that support a healthy lifestyle. The village’s commitment to health and wellness is evident in the many programs and services available to residents of all ages.
Deciding whether moving to Bartlett, IL is the right choice depends on what you’re looking for in a new home. If you value a strong sense of community, good schools, safety, and easy access to both nature and city life, then Bartlett might be the perfect fit.
It's a place where you can enjoy the peace of suburban living without sacrificing the conveniences of modern life. The village’s welcoming atmosphere, combined with its excellent amenities and services, make it a desirable place to live for people from all walks of life.
Bartlett has a unique appeal that resonates with a wide range of people. Whether you’re a young family setting down roots, a retiree looking for a peaceful and welcoming community, or simply in need of a fresh start, Bartlett invites you to begin a new chapter in its charming setting.
Many find that working with Bartlett IL movers makes the transition seamless, reflecting how much people love relocating to this inviting village. So, leap, and discover the place where you truly belong.
