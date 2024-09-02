The popularity of lab-grown diamonds has risen out of the ethical and environmental concerns surrounding mined diamonds. Consumers are increasingly drawn to the sustainable practices of lab-grown diamond production, making sustainability a key trend in the industry for 2024.

Jewelers are incorporating recycled metals and eco-friendly packaging, which helps with keeping an environmentally conscious customer happy, and it is also helping in keeping our world clean.

If you care about the well-being of our planet and want to buy a diamond ring, brands like Best Brilliance offer diamond lab-grown rings that are easy on the environment and reduce carbon footprint.