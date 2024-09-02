What are the Most Luxurious Ways to Experience the Inca Trail?

As you’d probably expect from such a famous location, there are plenty of options for affluent travelers who want to hike the Inca Trail in style. There are a few high-end hotels that offer exclusive Inca Trail packages, and you can expect to find plenty of perks such as personalized guides and gourmet dining. However, there’s only one place that allows you to feel deeply immersed in the luscious landscape of the area – adding to its highly exclusive appeal.

The Belmond Sanctuary Lodge is a highly sought-after location for accommodation, as it’s situated right at the entrance of Machu Picchu. Indeed, no other hotel is as close to the landmark as this. According to Paradox Travels , you’d have to take a bus ride down the mountain to get to other accommodations – not something that sounds too appealing to most high rollers. The cost per night for a standard room runs high but it’s well worth the luxury experience.

There are numerous choices for tour operators that cater to affluent tourists, many of which come with their own accommodation options. For instance, Mountain Lodges of Peru offers tour guides and luxury lodges along the Inca Trail. These come with hot tubs, gourmet meals, and even massages to ease those achy legs.

Visiting the Inca Trail is a bucket list experience for many, and one that luxury-seeking travelers as well can most certainly enjoy. Indeed, the opulent experiences on offer are up there with the best in the world.