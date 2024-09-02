Why You Should Be Looking At The Luxury Home Market In Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix may not sound like a luxury location. However, consider this, according to statistics, more than 10 homes, each valued at over $10 million, sold in the first half of 2024. The most expensive was a beautiful Spanish Colonial estate in Paradise Valley.

Paradise Valley is a suburb of Phoenix and has an enviable reputation for luxury shopping, golf, properties, and a thriving night scene. It’s also an area of outstanding natural beauty, making it an attractive destination.

More impressive is the stability of the luxury real estate market in this area. Prices have steadily grown for years and are usually resistant to market downturns.

It makes Phoenix, and Paradise Valley in particular, a solid investment option for new or experienced investors. The median price for a property in Paradise Valley in August 2023 was $3.2 million, it’s climbed by approximately 3.2% every year since.

It’s worth noting that property in this area is largely owned by affluent professionals, wealthy families, and retirees. This demographic will help to ensure property prices remain stable, making real estate investment here a good option.