Choosing the Right Carpet Runner for Your Home

Carpet runners are available in various materials, with each offering unique properties. Wool runners are known for their exceptional durability and natural resistance to stains and moisture. They also provide luxurious warmth underfoot—perfect for creating a cosy atmosphere in your home.

Alternatively, synthetic fibres like nylon and polyester offer excellent stain resistance while being more budget-friendly. Synthetic runners are often easier to clean and maintain compared to their wool counterparts. However, they may not have the same level of luxury or comfort.