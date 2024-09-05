15 Best Practices for Dog-Friendly Homes

When putting together the layout and design of a dog-friendly home, much of the planning and work comes down to your dog’s unique needs. This varies according to breed, age, temperament, and other factors. In addition, you want to protect your home and furniture from permanent damage, stains, and foul odours.
Here are the best practices for dog-friendly homes that keep your dog comfortable while minimizing property risks.
Set up a space in your home exclusively for your dog. You should put their crate, dog bed, and similar materials in it. Make it comfortable for them, and never use it as punishment. Treat it as your dog’s safe space when they’re stressed, not feeling well, or need rest.
Have a toy bin to avoid toys all over the floor. This can be as simple as a small tote or a dollar store storage bin. It’s just to keep toys contained when not played with.
Where your dog eats will be different from where it plays. Dogs should be in a social space. The place where you put your dog’s food and water bowls should be easy to clean and accessible, typically in the dining room or kitchen.
Ensure that is stored somewhere enclosed, so your dog does not get into it when you are away and make a mess. Most pet owners prefer to keep dog food near where their dog eats, such as in a closet or in a closed container.
In some homes, you must restrict access to certain rooms. For example, if you have an infant and don’t want your dog chewing on their toys in the baby’s room. If you have a room with fragile items or keepsakes or a garden room with plants poisonous to dogs, these and other examples are also areas to restrict access to. Try locking the door or installing a baby gate.
Take a walk around your home. Identify hazardous items your dog may get into and move them to more secure locations. Household cleaning chemicals, medications, electric wires and cables, sunglasses, or any small plastic or material your dog may swallow should all be moved.
The carpet will eventually get peed on, making it unsuitable for dog homes. Carpet fibres also trap pet hair, dander, and odours, which worsen as time passes. A rug is a much better textile that can be swapped or cleaned outside the home.
Invest in quality fabrics that withstand a dog when buying couch covers, blankets, pillow covers, and more. Dogs are rougher on fabrics than humans, so consider this when purchasing accessories and furniture.
Indoor plants are toxic to dogs. Research your indoor plants to discover if any are poisonous. If you have toxic plants for dogs, move them to a sectioned-off room or remove them from your home altogether. Use pet-friendly plants only.
It can be tough to know what to feed your dog. Consider keeping a list of toxic foods for pets on your fridge so that anyone at home—guests included—knows what not to give your dog.
A slippery floor threatens you and your dog. A dog constantly slipping can damage its joints or cause acute injury.
If your flooring is not resilient and can’t tolerate dog scratches, opt for a material that will. Luxury flooring materials easily scratch when a dog is involved. If you must select something less aesthetically pleasing but rugged enough to hold up, choose it.
Dogs need regular exercise; some breeds need more than others. Be sure to give them lots of space inside and out. Even if you live in a small house or condo, as long as the area is kept relatively tidy, this is more than enough to keep a dog content. However, routine walks are still needed.
Bored dogs get into trouble. They may get into wires and furniture and damage things because they have nothing to do. Especially if you aren’t home as often as you like or if they’re naturally an anxious dog, have toys out and take steps to keep your dog entertained while you’re away.
Dogs dig through your trash. Keep a lid on it. If there isn’t a lid and your dog gets access, you may come home to find Kleenex, food wrappers, and other trash strewn across the floor. Dogs may consume some of what they see, which could mean an emergency vet visit.
