18 Interior Design Tips for Luxury Apartments

Luxury apartments are perfect places to showcase trendy interior design, classic aesthetics, and your personality. As you style your apartment, consider how you relate to these aspects of décor and design. Whether you prefer a modern look or a timeless style, there's no right or wrong way to create your living space.
Here are the best interior design tips for luxury apartments to help you maximize your space's charm.
The interior design of has a theme, such as modern, minimalist, farmhouse, eclectic, maximalist, etc. Use a general keyword to outline the general elements and styles you want in your luxury apartment.
Build every room in your luxury apartment around a purpose and focal point. Choose a luxury décor piece to use as a talking piece in each room and build your layout based on it.
No matter your aesthetic, define the colour palette and materials you want for your luxury apartment. Use a colour wheel to ensure your colours match and complement each other.
Give your rooms a facelift with wallpaper covering an accent wall or surrounding a complete room. Wallpapers can add a ton of texture and pattern, though they can be overwhelming when misapplied.
Wood is a high-quality material that lasts for years. It can be worn in vintage wood and modern wood. Various pieces can be used to create a truly unique interior design for your luxury apartment.
Replace hardware in your interior design scheme with the best faucets, cabinet handles, door handles, drawer pulls, and more. A nice gold, brass, or matte black hardware collection adds glamour.
Lighting is everything. Change the look and placement of your lighting fixtures. Opt for pretty and vintage over minimalist. Think of the ambiance you can create.
Textures matter. Consider relating wood to velvet, metal, leather, and more in a luxury space. Like colours, textures have a relationship—alternate textures to liven up a room without altering colour.
Throw pillows are versatile and comfortable. They add colour and personality and come in various materials and patterns. Throw pillows are one of your best accent pieces.
Lift the mood of your luxury apartment and keep it looking large when you remove clutter from the premises. Streamline the layout of your living space to make the most from your square footage. Less is more. Be ruthless with what you cut and exclude.
Hidden storage, such as an ottoman with compartments underneath or unconventional forms of storage built into your unit, can help you create more storage space in your luxury apartment.
The furniture layout should motivate and support the movement. Create paths and zones, and move you or your guests freely and intuitively.
Choose high-quality bold, patterned, or solid-coloured curtains. From thick blackout curtains to thinner fabric that filters light, there are many ways to transform a space with window treatments.
Reflect sunlight in mirrors arranged around your house. This can brighten up your luxury apartment. Just ensure UV rays do not fade the prestigious fabrics or décor you want to hold on to.
A nice piece of art hanging on your wall puts your personality in the room. This is a way to enhance what you already have done with your luxury décor and interior design.
Layer rugs or use them to denote zones in any open-concept area. Ensure your rugs are the right size for your home. They provide warmth and comfort and call attention to room warmth over coldness.
Plants add life and vibrancy to a room at an affordable price. Just like a colour scheme, craft a layout for the plants, flowers, herbs, and greenery you want to grow. Indoor plants add to apartment décor.
If something breaks a rule but you like it for your luxury apartment interior design, go with it. Playful decor is an excellent example, combining uplifting and unexpected colour combinations, patterns, and anti-structural shapes.
