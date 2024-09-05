How to Establish Paternity in Family Law Cases

Where there is no voluntary acknowledgment to paternity, then a petition for paternity can be filled in family court. This petition is a request through the court to determine paternity, and while one or both can do it, it is by one parent, really; sometimes a government agency may file one. This is the filing of the appropriate documentation, such as, for instance, the child's birth certificate, and all evidence that might point toward paternity, such as previous DNA tests or affidavits of acknowledgement. Where the issue of paternity is disputed, a court shall require that a DNA test is necessary to be conducted after the filing of a petition. The court shall then, with such evidence, make such determination and establish paternity.

The establishment of paternity has many implications for the father and his child. Legally established fathers can file claims of custody or visitation and are obligated to provide for their child. In return, the child will benefit from rights of inheritance, obtaining medical history information, and many other financial benefits. In addition, this may help a child emotionally by establishing a heritage and genetic connections with his paternal family. Both parents can be co-decision-makers for the child's upbringing.