How to Improve Home Insulation for Better Heating and Cooling

The other avenue of energy loss is through windows. Upgrading the windows to more energy-efficient ones or attaching window films improves the insulation and therefore reduces heat transfer. Double or triple-pane windows significantly improve insulation compared to single-pane windows. Window films are used on older windows that cannot be changed or upgraded; they do an excellent job in improving their performance by stopping heat gain or loss. Besides, thermal curtains regulate the indoor temperatures by giving an extra layer of insulation during summer and winter.

Duct Insulation: Increasing efficiency in ductwork requires insulation if your home is serviced with a ducted heating and cooling system. In such cases, therefore, uninsulated or poorly insulated ducts could lose much energy as the conditioned air passes through them. Additional insulation to the exposed ducts, especially in unconditioned spaces like attics or basements, might conserve the temperature of the passing air and increase the efficiency of the whole system. Properly insulated ducts also ease the workload on your air conditioner and heater, extending the life of these systems.