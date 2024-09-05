Deciding to remodel your home is a big job, but it's exciting too. You've discussed plans with your family and hired the best contractors. So, what comes next?
Do you just wait for the crew to arrive and then rush to clear things out of the way? Whether it's a small change in the kitchen or a major addition, you need to organize your life because this will disrupt you. Don't panic. As long as you plan well, you'll be ready for construction.
Here's how to prepare for a home remodel. By following these steps, you will have an easier time moving through the process. You'll come out with a beautiful home to enjoy.
A remodel can easily disrupt a home, so everyone will face disruption. Before the big day, let everyone know what to expect.
Do you need temporary living arrangements? What will you eat if the kitchen is a mess? Will power be at home? Have a family meeting and discuss what's happening so they can adjust and stay calm. For small children, consider childcare or let them stay with their grandparents for a few days.
When you move to a new place, moving trucks arrive, and you load them up. A remodel is different because while you need to get your items out of the way, they have nowhere else to go. The solution? A portable storage container.
This handy option allows you to clear out your home without rushing. Order a container to be dropped off in your driveway ahead of time and load up whatever needs to be moved. You can even get a few containers to clear out an entire house. Once loaded, these containers can be locked securely and stay in your driveway during the remodel.
What if it gets in the way? Portable container companies usually have a secure facility where they can pick up your container and safely store it. You can access it whenever necessary, but it stays away from all the commotion at your place during the remodel.
Once all the construction dust clears, you can call them, and they will deliver your container back to your home for you to unload at your leisure. When you're done, call them, and they will pick it up.
This courtesy isn't legally required but helps keep peace in your area. You'll have materials delivered, work vehicles parked around, and construction sounds in the air. This can annoy your neighbours.
Visit the affected homes and let them know the schedule. Bring a small basket of baked goods as a peace offering if you'd like. Do this, and you'll probably have no issues at all. If any complaints come up, address them quickly and take any action needed to resolve them.
Depending on the size and location of the remodel, you might need to clear out bedrooms or other parts of your home. Take this as a chance to review your stuff and decide what to eliminate.
We naturally hold onto things, but now is the time to sort your belongings for the workers. Keep most things, but sell, donate, or throw away items that no longer serve your family. This will make it easier to move back in and result in a less cluttered home.
While you've probably hired a reputable company for the remodel, you need to protect yourself from theft or damage to your property.
List the belongings and permanent home items left behind during construction. This will help track anything missing and provide details for potential insurance claims. Take pictures of valuables as digital proof of their condition and description.
Do this for everything stored in closets, drawers, and cupboards, even if the remodel is in another part of your home. It won't cost you an hour and gives you documented proof if an issue arises.
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.