How to Prepare Your Backyard for Outdoor Parties

Since humanity began, we have been grilling meat over an open fire, and this tradition remains popular. Most people have fond memories of backyard BBQs with a big bag of charcoal igniting to produce that amazing smell as our food was prepared. We are still drawn to the smokey flavour and aroma.

Do you prefer charcoal for BBQing? Charcoal can be dangerous if you aren't careful, so it is important to take precautions. This will ensure that your outdoor cooking experience is free from accidents or injury and that the food you prepare is delicious.

To help you avoid mishaps, here are some great charcoal grill safety tips.