How to Prepare Your Backyard for Outdoor Parties

Since humanity began, we have been grilling meat over an open fire, and this tradition remains popular. Most people have fond memories of backyard BBQs with a big bag of charcoal igniting to produce that amazing smell as our food was prepared. We are still drawn to the smokey flavour and aroma.
Do you prefer charcoal for BBQing? Charcoal can be dangerous if you aren't careful, so it is important to take precautions. This will ensure that your outdoor cooking experience is free from accidents or injury and that the food you prepare is delicious.
To help you avoid mishaps, here are some great charcoal grill safety tips.
Grilling can be risky, so keep at least 3 feet away from your house or deck railing. To avoid fire hazards, keep charcoal 10 feet away from the fire.
Don't use your grill under any roof. Instead, place it in an open area on the deck or, even better, out in the yard. This way, you create a safe cooking zone away from where friends and family sit or mingle.
When it comes time to fire up , everyone is in a hurry. They want those coals to heat up as quickly as possible. This urgency can lead to accelerants or other unsafe methods to start charcoal.
Some people spread charcoal and soak it in light fluid or gasoline. Once you light it, the fuel can explode, becoming a huge fire risk or burning someone. Paper towels and cooking oil are safer; you can place them under coals and ignite them more conveniently. The oil won't burst into flame but ignites slower.
Your best option is a chimney starter. This device is a hollow cylinder that you fill with charcoal and then light a few cubes under it. This will enable you to burn charcoal. Because of its design, it ignites pretty quickly. Then, you can safely pour out the coals and arrange them where you want them while adding more to the grilling surface.
Charcoal burns very hot; if you are not careful, you can burn your hands while grilling. A pair of heat-resistant gloves will keep you safe, especially when charcoal is first going. Even when you grill your food, the synthetic fabric in these gloves will protect you and anyone else helping with food prep and grilling.
An apron is another protective garment that is a good idea. Charcoal can easily get on your hands and clothing before you know it. Wearing a grilling apron protects your outdoor wear and makes it easier to wash up afterwards. It is also a place to wipe your hands if need be.
Once the charcoal is ignited, it burns to boil, so never use your hands to move it around, even with protective gloves. Instead, use a long set of tongs with gloves to safely move the burning coals around and add more if needed. You can also use these tools to open and close vents because they, too, will be very hot.
Flare-ups and fires can happen immediately, so it's wise to prepare for them. Have a box of baking soda and a fire extinguisher nearby if something gets out of hand. You can control the temperature of your charcoal grill by using dampers and creating different cooking zones. This minimizes the risk of burning food or igniting something on the grate.
Also, never leave your grill unattended. If you are not there to control the situation, it can quickly escalate into a fire hazard.
This is a good habit to develop because it prepares you for the next BBQ and makes things safer. Charcoal burns for at least 24 hours as it cools. Take advantage of this heat by closing the grill and letting food residue burn off.
You can use a steel brush to easily remove debris and prevent bacteria from building up as it cools. Remember to clean out your ash catcher and grease collector.
These are your charcoal grill safety tips for successful outdoor gatherings. You want your BBQ to be risk-free, so follow these tips and grill up some of your favourite foods to enjoy with those you love.
