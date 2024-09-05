Is it a good idea to prepare your home for a fast sale? If you want to minimize the time and effort involved in selling a house, a fast sale is the way to go. To sell real estate quickly, you will need a strategy different from simply placing listings and waiting for buyers. In many cases, the seller must seek buyers, such as cash buyers. However, there are other ways to sell a house quickly.
Here is how to prepare your home for a fast sale.
A real estate agent takes a commission, but they can help you move quickly. You can hire a realtor or agent to list and sell your property quickly. However, you can also move on alone, appeal to a cash buyer, and not pay a commission.
Don't undercut your house's worth by setting low prices. Also, avoid setting the price too high, which will turn off a certain percentage of buyers. Try to find the sweet spot where a buyer feels they get a deal, but not to the extent that they need to question what's wrong with the property.
Put yourself in the mentality of a seller. Your mindset is most likely, “I want to .” To expedite the process, reach out to cash-buying real estate companies. Receive at least two offers before proceeding. Cash buyers are, by far, the fastest way to sell your home and the easiest.
Cash offers have several benefits, including reducing paperwork. This is how cash buyers can move so quickly. They aren't dealing with a mortgage lender. Cash buyers rarely have contingencies. The process is more straightforward.
Major renovations and updates are unnecessary. You don't need to do them. Major renovations will only take what you earn when selling your house. Especially with cash buyers, they will do the renos and updates themselves, saving you a ton of time and money.
A party who wants to buy your house fast will want it accessible to them at equal speed. Be ready to relocate as soon as the sale goes through, preferably having already moved out before that point.
Work on lawns and gardens to ensure their maintenance. Keep the exterior inviting. Clear out any clutter on the front porch or in the backyard. Wash the windows, gutters, mailbox, and door. These are simple ways to enhance your property's outside.
Deep-clean every room, from the main bedroom to the kitchen, bathroom, and more. If faucets or shower heads don't work, walls need to be repainted, kitchen cabinet hinges are broken, or light-switch plates are cracked, these are small problems you can fix without breaking the bank.
Painting is hard work, but it's a low-cost improvement, and you'll likely make the money back and more when you sell. A nice coat of neutral paint gives any home a facelift while creating a blank canvas on which buyers can see themselves.
If you go the traditional route for buying and selling real estate, such as hosting open houses, staging your home is a way to de-personalize the space, remove unnecessary furniture, and turn up the charm with new and modern furniture, accessories, and décor.
Any images or videos you take should show your house with as much natural light and open space as possible. Open the curtains or drapes and let light in.
If your schedule is so busy that you can't answer texts and calls, aren't available for showings, and need more time to close the deal, your property will move slowly. Buyers will come and eventually move on. For this reason, make sure you have time.
Many buyers will buy your house for its lot and location. If the house is in poor condition, they will fix it. However, a buyer may offer you less than others. Unless your house is seriously in disrepair, please list it as-is.
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.