How to Protect Your Rights During a Criminal Investigation

When you are under any form of criminal investigation, awareness of your rights is of essence if you are to have a fair procedure. In most countries, there are a lot of rights that are awarded to subjects with regard to a criminal investigation; for example, the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney. Such rights are proposed to defend one against self-incrimination and coercion in the giving of any evidence or statement against one. Familiarizing yourself with these rights and how they are applied during an investigation could significantly affect your case's outcome.
One of the fundamental rights you have against a criminal investigation is the right to remain silent. It means simply that you do not have to answer questions, and you do not have to give information of a potentially incriminating nature. This right can keep you from making statements against interest unknowingly and then having them used against you at some future date. In the event that this right is to be invoked, make sure using a very calm, polite, but firm voice in stating that you would wish to exercise this right. This will ensure that you do not get worse off and also that your rights in a legal context are assured.
If being investigated for a crime, the presence of a lawyer will be very important in the protection of legal rights. He will be guiding the responses and at the same time ensure that the whole process of investigation is done within the perimeters of the law. The can also share the interpretations of legal terminologies and tell you what implications your statements may have if indeed you have to make them. Having a lawyer present will protect your rights and ensure that you get expert advice at every stage of your interrogation.
Summoning a lawyer to a large extent is about avoiding self-incrimination. Anything you say during an investigation may be incriminating in a court of law. Any statement, however innocuous, has interpretations that can potentially damage your case. Therefore, do not talk without a lawyer present to advise you on what to answer. By this, you protect yourself legally and make sure that your statements never lose your case through unguarded remarks.
In the event that you are, at any one time, suspected of an offence; you would, in that respect, be required to answer to the police. Always remember that you have a right to consult with counsel before you say anything or engage in conversation with the police. If, in the end, you have made up your mind that you are going to talk, then you must do so with extreme caution and with full awareness of the possible dangers. An attorney can also help prepare you for when you meet with the police and can instruct you on how to respond to all questions in the best way to protect your rights and interest. He can intervene if any question is proffered in such a way as to violate your rights.
Another critical part of preserving your rights during a criminal investigation is documenting the process to the best of your abilities. It can be very helpful to keep track of contacts with law enforcement, including times and dates, and all the questioning or searching that may have occurred if any disputes arise regarding how an investigation was carried out. This documentation may prove to be critical evidence if there are any procedural irregularities or violation of your rights, and it will help your attorney prepare a good defense.
Knowing the criminal investigation process can help one to protect his or her rights. Be very conversant with how an investigation is carried out, the various stages involved, and what to expect. Such knowledge may enable you to better navigate the process and ensure that the law enforcers do follow proper procedures. You will be better placed to make informed decisions on how to react towards the requests and contact from investigators.
Protection of rights during a criminal investigation is important to have a fair procedure. Knowing your rights, keeping your mouth closed at the right time, seeking legal advice, you will protect your interest and avoid self-incrimination. Also, knowing how the process goes, documenting the process of investigation helps in protecting your rights. Ultimately, having an attorney to walk you through this complex and perhaps daunting process will make all the difference in your case's outcome.
