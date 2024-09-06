Bra Size Chart Guide: Avoid Common Mistakes and Find Your Fit

Understanding how bra sizes are determined is the first step toward finding the perfect fit. A bra size is made up of two main components: the band size and the cup size.

Band Size : The band size is the number in your bra size (e.g., 34 in a 34B) and measures the circumference of your ribcage just below your bust. This is crucial for providing the primary support of the bra.

Cup Size: The cup size is indicated by a letter (e.g., B in 34B) and represents the volume of the breasts. The cup size is calculated based on the difference between your band measurement and the measurement around the fullest part of your bust.