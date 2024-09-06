The cost of living in Georgetown, TX, has seen a steady increase, making it one of the more expensive areas in Texas.

As of 2024, Georgetown's cost of living index stands at approximately 117, which is about 17% higher than the national average and significantly above the Texas state average of 93.9. This elevated cost is largely driven by housing prices, with the median home price in Georgetown around $462,762, surpassing the national median of $428,000.

Other living expenses, such as healthcare, are also higher, with healthcare costs about 13% above the national average. However, transportation and energy costs remain slightly below the national average, which can help balance out some of the higher costs in other areas.

Georgetown’s appeal lies in its blend of small-town charm and proximity to larger urban areas like Austin and Round Rock, which are just a short commute away. This proximity makes Georgetown an attractive location for those working in these larger cities but seeking a quieter lifestyle.

Despite its higher cost of living, Georgetown offers a strong quality of life, with its beautiful historic downtown, access to nature parks, and a growing array of amenities. The city’s commitment to renewable energy, despite some challenges, reflects its forward-thinking community, although it has led to slightly higher electricity bills.

Overall, while living in Georgetown, TX, may come with a higher price tag, it offers a unique combination of modern amenities and historic charm that many find worth the investment.