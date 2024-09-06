How Much Do San Diego Moving Companies Charge on Average?

Now that we have a better understanding of what influences the price, let's get into the specifics of what you might expect to pay when hiring San Diego moving companies.

Local Moves

For moves within the San Diego area, most moving companies charge by the hour. The average hourly rate can range from $90 to $150 per hour depending on the company, the size of the crew, and the level of service provided. Typically, a team of two movers with a truck may charge around $90 to $120 per hour, while a larger crew of three or more movers can push that rate closer to $150 per hour.

Here’s a rough estimate of what you might expect to pay for different-sized moves within San Diego:

Studio or 1-bedroom apartment: 3 to 5 hours, costing approximately $270 to $750.

2-bedroom apartment or small home: 5 to 7 hours, ranging from $450 to $1,050.

3-bedroom home: 7 to 9 hours, ranging from $630 to $1,350.

4-bedroom home or larger: 9 hours or more, with costs starting at $810 and potentially exceeding $2,000.

These estimates include labor and the truck, but remember, additional services like packing, disassembly, and reassembly of furniture, or handling specialty items will increase the cost.

Long-Distance Moves

When it comes to long-distance moves, the pricing model shifts from hourly rates to a more complex calculation involving the distance of the move and the weight or volume of your belongings. For San Diego moving companies, long-distance moves typically average between $2,000 and $5,000. However, this can vary widely depending on the factors mentioned earlier.

Here's a general idea of the costs based on distance:

Less than 100 miles: Typically considered a local move, but some companies may charge a flat rate that could range from $800 to $2,500 depending on the volume.

100 to 500 miles: Costs can range from $2,000 to $4,000, with the average falling around $3,000.

500 miles or more: For cross-country moves, expect to pay between $3,000 and $7,000. Moves to the East Coast, for example, could cost even more, depending on the specific details.

Packing Services

If you opt to have the movers pack your belongings for you, this will add to your overall cost. Packing services typically add $300 to $600 for a one-bedroom apartment and $700 to $1,200 for a larger home. While packing services are an added expense, many people find them worthwhile, especially for fragile or high-value items.

Specialty Items and Services

Moving items like pianos, pool tables, or large safes require special handling and equipment, which adds to the cost. For example, moving a piano might cost an additional $200 to $500. If you need storage services, expect to pay an additional fee depending on the size of the unit and the duration of the storage.

Insurance and Additional Fees

Most reputable San Diego moving companies offer basic liability coverage, which is typically included in the cost. However, this basic coverage is usually limited, so if you have valuable items, you might want to consider purchasing full-value protection. The cost for full-value protection can vary but generally adds $100 to $500 depending on the value of your belongings.

Additionally, be aware of potential extra fees for things like long carries (when movers have to carry items a long distance from your home to the truck), stair carries, or difficult access conditions. These fees can add another $50 to $200 or more to your total bill.