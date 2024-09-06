Living Costs in Portland, Oregon: What You Should Expect

When discussing the cost of living in Portland, Oregon, housing is the elephant in the room. Over the past decade, Portland’s popularity has skyrocketed, and with it, so have housing prices. Whether you’re looking to rent or buy, be prepared to spend a significant portion of your budget on housing.

For renters, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Portland hovers around $1,500 per month, while a two-bedroom can easily exceed $2,000.

Of course, prices vary depending on the neighborhood. Trendy areas like the Pearl District or Northwest Portland are on the higher end, while more affordable options might be found in neighborhoods like Lents or St. Johns.

If you're considering buying a home, the median home price in Portland is currently around $550,000. While this is lower than in some West Coast cities like San Francisco or Seattle, it’s still a significant investment. Property taxes are also a consideration, with rates typically ranging between 1.1% and 1.3% of the home’s assessed value.