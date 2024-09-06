Luxury Landscaping Trends: Innovative Approaches to High-End Exteriors

A luxurious outdoor space can be an exclusive, private retreat for homeowners to unwind and enjoy nature. However, high-end landscaping can look different according to taste, style, and preference. Lately, expensive homes prioritize sustainability, privacy, beauty, and function inside and outside. If you’re wondering what amenities of regal outdoor living have been popular lately, this guide will walk you through what’s trending in the world of luxury landscaping.
A small, single-level deck doesn’t provide enough space or function to present a luxury outdoor space. Lower-level pool decks and upper-level kitchen patios are some of the many ways multi-level decks can serve as an outdoor entertainment oasis. These decks can be made of different materials, shapes, and styles to add diversity and versatility to the regal landscape. Don’t forget to throw in the gold accents!
Fire pits are luxurious bonfires. They’re stylish, can keep you warm in colder months, and can provide beautiful nighttime entertainment centers. You can curl up with a glass of wine by the fire pit and enjoy an evening with friends on your luxurious patio. You can even roast a marshmallow if you’re up for it. Fire pits can be made of stone, metal, or concrete to suit various decoration styles and preferences. Sleek, metal fire pits are even great options for the modern minimalist.
Do you even have a luxurious outdoor space without a water feature? Babbling brooks, recreational fishing ponds, koi ponds, waterfalls, or fountains are some of the many high-end options for a beautiful outdoor space. If you’re worried about water conservation, these features can recycle its water supply to reduce waste. A simple but elegant bamboo water feature can even complement a patio space. Fish can thrive in a waterfall pond, too. Your imagination (or your architect’s) is the limit!
Sustainability is among the most popular trends for luxury landscaping and outdoor spaces. Landscaping that features native plants, rainwater recycling, repurposed or reclaimed materials, and eco-friendly materials like stone or metal are considered high-end. Solar panels can power outdoor lights, kitchens, and swimming pools. Private butterfly gardens or urban farms are trending in regal homes as well. Farm-to-table eating is an eco-friendly and healthy pinnacle in high-end lifestyles. Even materials that make up flower beds or pathways can be eco-friendly, like mulch or limestone. Limestone is a popular choice for gravel paths, as it is natural, local, and recyclable. Limestone gravel has several types, typically labeled 1A, 1B, 2A, and 2B, to differentiate stone size, color, and modifications. High-end homeowners are sustainably sourcing their materials through local suppliers for added eco-friendliness. Looking up options like ‘’ can provide possibilities in your own luxury landscape!
Shiny surfaces, sleek materials, dark colors, and clean lines aren’t just popular in luxury interior design. can also be featured in outdoor patios, furniture, and kitchens. Trimmed, manicured hedges or shrubs can complement these features quite nicely. Using metal and dark stone can be beneficial in elegant contemporary outdoor spaces.
Privacy can be rare in homes, but nothing quite says luxury like an exclusive outdoor retreat. Enclose your outdoor space with tall, elegant fencing or walls to keep prying eyes away from your relaxation. Tall fencing can also be a great way to contain pets or estate animals while relaxing. Stone walls or dark metal privacy fencing can look regal and elegant in any home style or outdoor space.
Infinity pools have grown popular over the last few decades. They appear as ‘edgeless’ pools where water falls over the edge into other bodies of water or the surrounding area. Of course, this is just an optical illusion; infinity pools are just as safe as any other pool. However, they are a popular luxury staple in high-rise city or beach condos. A spa or hot tub addition can put the elegant landscaping cherry on top. Other popular pool features for luxury homeowners include waterfalls, rock features, or even water slides! Put your own cabana on the pool deck, and you’re all set.
provide a way to get in touch with nature while entertaining and enjoying an excellent meal. Luxury homes feature high-end, full-sized, open-air kitchens and bars with beautiful grills, cooktops, ovens, and smokers. You can customize your outdoor eatery depending on the type of food you’d like to consume. While waiting for grilled steak or vegetables, your bar can provide refreshing smoothies or cocktails. You can’t beat the scenery of the great outdoors as you eat.
If your outdoor space needs a mulch makeover, you likely want an elegant, regal space to enjoy nature in its simplest form. Luxury landscaping trends involve a lot of sustainability, privacy, and thoughtfulness regarding function and materials. Outdoor kitchens, pools, spas, and multi-level deck entertainment spaces are trendy. Eco-friendliness in water features, materials, and function is a top priority for high-end living. Minimalism is prevalent in many elegant outdoor spaces, from fire pits to infinity pools.
