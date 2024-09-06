The Ultimate Guide to Bloomington, MN [2024]

Bloomington, MN, continues to solidify its reputation as one of the most desirable places to live in the United States, especially in 2024. The city's strong economy is a significant draw, supported by major industries such as healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.

Bloomington is home to prominent employers like HealthPartners, Toro, and Seagate Technology, creating a robust job market with over 90,000 jobs available in the city.

The presence of the Mall of America, the largest shopping and entertainment complex in the U.S., not only fuels the local economy but also provides countless retail and hospitality jobs, making Bloomington a prime location for those seeking career opportunities.

Beyond employment, Bloomington offers a high quality of life that appeals to families, young professionals, and retirees alike.

The city boasts excellent educational institutions, including several Blue Ribbon Schools and a range of higher education options like Normandale Community College. With a median home value of approximately $333,400 and a median household income of $80,582, Bloomington provides an attractive balance between affordability and quality of life.

The city also features abundant outdoor activities, from hiking in the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge to enjoying the many parks and recreational facilities scattered throughout the area. This blend of economic opportunity, educational excellence, and outdoor leisure makes moving to Bloomington, MN, an appealing choice for anyone looking to settle in a vibrant, well-rounded community.

