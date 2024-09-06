The Ultimate Guide to Bloomington, MN [2024]

Bloomington, MN, a vibrant suburb of Minneapolis, offers a unique blend of urban conveniences and suburban comfort.
Known for its diverse attractions, from the world-renowned Mall of America to the serene Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, Bloomington presents an ideal environment for individuals and families alike. Moving to Bloomington, MN in 2024 promises not just a change of address but an upgrade in lifestyle, where quality of life, community, and opportunity converge.
Bloomington, MN, continues to solidify its reputation as one of the most desirable places to live in the United States, especially in 2024. The city's strong economy is a significant draw, supported by major industries such as healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.
Bloomington is home to prominent employers like HealthPartners, Toro, and Seagate Technology, creating a robust job market with over 90,000 jobs available in the city.
The presence of the Mall of America, the largest shopping and entertainment complex in the U.S., not only fuels the local economy but also provides countless retail and hospitality jobs, making Bloomington a prime location for those seeking career opportunities.
Beyond employment, Bloomington offers a high quality of life that appeals to families, young professionals, and retirees alike.
The city boasts excellent educational institutions, including several Blue Ribbon Schools and a range of higher education options like Normandale Community College. With a median home value of approximately $333,400 and a median household income of $80,582, Bloomington provides an attractive balance between affordability and quality of life.
The city also features abundant outdoor activities, from hiking in the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge to enjoying the many parks and recreational facilities scattered throughout the area. This blend of economic opportunity, educational excellence, and outdoor leisure makes moving to Bloomington, MN, an appealing choice for anyone looking to settle in a vibrant, well-rounded community.
If you're planning on moving to Bloomington, it is highly advisable to hire movers in Bloomington, MN. Professional movers not only handle the logistics of transporting your belongings efficiently but can also provide valuable insights into navigating the city during this period of increased traffic congestion.
Living in Bloomington, MN, offers a blend of suburban comfort and urban convenience, making it an attractive option for families, professionals, and retirees alike. The city is part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, providing residents with easy access to a wide range of amenities and job opportunities.
Bloomington is home to the famous Mall of America, a major retail and entertainment hub that significantly contributes to the local economy. The city also benefits from a robust job market, with major employers like HealthPartners, Toro, and Seagate Technology offering employment in healthcare, technology, and manufacturing sectors.
Additionally, the proximity to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport makes Bloomington a convenient location for both domestic and international travel.
In terms of quality of life, Bloomington excels in several areas, particularly in education and housing. The city is known for its excellent public schools, many of which have received high marks for their educational standards.
For those pursuing higher education, Bloomington offers access to institutions like Normandale Community College and Northwestern Health Sciences University.
The housing market is also a strong point, with a median home value of around $321,368 and a median rent of approximately $1,219 per month, making it relatively affordable compared to nearby urban areas. Bloomington's community is tight-knit, with a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion, further enhancing the overall living experience in this well-rounded Minnesota city.
Bloomington, MN, is a vibrant city offering a wide range of activities that cater to all ages and interests. One of the most iconic destinations in Bloomington is the Mall of America, the largest shopping and entertainment complex in the United States.
The mall is home to attractions such as Nickelodeon Universe, an indoor amusement park with 27 rides, and the SEA LIFE Aquarium, which offers a stunning underwater experience.
Additionally, the Crayola Experience provides hands-on fun for families, allowing kids and adults to immerse themselves in creative activities. For those seeking more thrilling entertainment, Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy at the Mall of America is a great spot to enjoy a night of laughter with live comedy performances from both local and national talents.
For nature enthusiasts, Bloomington doesn’t disappoint. The Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge offers over 14,000 acres of natural beauty, perfect for hiking, bird watching, and enjoying the outdoors.
Hyland Lake Park Reserve is another popular destination, featuring extensive trails, a large playground known as Chutes and Ladders, and winter activities like cross-country skiing. The Normandale Japanese Garden provides a peaceful retreat with beautifully landscaped gardens, ponds, and traditional Japanese structures, making it a must-visit for those looking for tranquility.
Whether you’re exploring the city’s parks or engaging in family-friendly fun at the Mall of America, Bloomington offers an array of activities that make it a dynamic and enjoyable place to live or visit.
Bloomington, MN, offers a robust educational environment with a variety of public and private schooling options that cater to diverse student needs. The Bloomington Public School District, serving over 10,000 students, is known for its commitment to educational excellence, with several schools receiving accolades for their academic performance.
The district includes nine Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence and offers a range of programs from early childhood education to adult learning opportunities. Additionally, Bloomington boasts a strong emphasis on inclusive education, ensuring that students of all backgrounds receive the support they need to succeed.
For higher education, Bloomington is home to several respected institutions, including Normandale Community College and Northwestern Health Sciences University.
Normandale, the largest community college in Minnesota, offers a wide range of associate degree programs and continuing education courses, while Northwestern focuses on health sciences, offering specialized programs in chiropractic care, acupuncture, and nutrition.
These institutions not only provide educational opportunities for local residents but also contribute significantly to the community by offering professional training and supporting the local workforce.
Bloomington, MN, offers a diverse and vibrant dining scene that caters to various tastes and preferences. The city is home to numerous top-rated restaurants, including hidden gems like Wally's Roast Beef, known for its classic American fare, and Luna di Luna, a cozy Italian spot housed in a former Taco Bell.
For a unique experience, the Hyland Grill at Hyland Hills Ski Area offers creative sandwiches with scenic views, making it a popular summer destination. Additionally, Scoops Ice Cream and Sunrise Donuts are beloved by locals for their nostalgic, high-quality treats.
Entertainment in Bloomington is equally diverse, with options ranging from live comedy at Rick Bronson's House of Comedy to year-round outdoor activities at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge and Hyland Lake Park Reserve.
The Mall of America, a major entertainment hub, features attractions like Nickelodeon Universe and SEA LIFE Aquarium, ensuring that both residents and visitors have plenty to do. Whether you're looking for a night out with friends or a family-friendly adventure, Bloomington offers something for everyone.
Bloomington, MN, is a shopper's paradise, anchored by the world-famous Mall of America, which boasts over 520 stores, making it one of the largest shopping destinations in the United States. The Mall offers a mix of high-end retailers like Gucci and Coach, alongside popular brands such as H&M, Levi's, and Forever 21.
It's not just about shopping—Mall of America also features 50 restaurants and numerous entertainment options, including the Nickelodeon Universe theme park, making it a full-day destination for both shopping and fun.
Beyond the Mall of America, Bloomington offers a variety of other shopping experiences. The city is surrounded by several other shopping centers and districts, like Southdale Center and Eden Prairie Center, which provide a mix of specialty shops, dining options, and entertainment venues.
These areas are perfect for those looking for a more relaxed shopping environment compared to the bustling Mall of America. Additionally, local boutiques and specialty stores in Bloomington offer unique, Minnesota-made products that are perfect for those seeking something a bit more personal and distinctive.
In summary, Bloomington, MN, offers a dynamic and fulfilling lifestyle with its excellent schools, diverse job opportunities, and abundant recreational activities.
Whether you’re drawn by the promise of quality education, a thriving economy, or simply the chance to enjoy life in a community that balances urban conveniences with suburban charm, moving to Bloomington, MN in 2024 is an opportunity to embrace a vibrant and enriching way of life.
From the stunning natural beauty of its parks and wildlife refuges to the cultural and shopping experiences at the Mall of America, Bloomington is a city that truly has it all.
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.